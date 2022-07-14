Heard of co-living? Here's what you need to know about the emerging trend among students

Co-living is an emerging trend attracting many young students and working professionals, who are relocating to other cities for studies and jobs. Here's what you need to know

With the pandemic defining travel and migration trends in the past two years, there is a greater scope for young working professionals and student community to expand their living choices. In tandem with the changing trends, co-living spaces have surpassed hostels as the preferred accommodation option for students relocating to a new city for college.

According to current trends, student hostels are lesser preferred choice due to low cleanliness standards, negligent safety implementations, and cramped spaces, especially when clean, comfortable co-living spaces with a variety of amenities are widely available. Isthara Coliving, a company providing co-living services to the student community in metropolitan cities, outlines the distinguishing features of this method of living among the youth.

Being a part of a community

One of the main reasons that college is one of the most memorable times in people's lives is the friends they make and the experiences they have. Being a part of a healthy and encouraging community is important not only for having a support system in a new city, but also for sharing ideas that will help you grow as a person. Co-living spaces are excellent places to broaden your social circle because they introduce you to people from various backgrounds. Traditional hostels, on the other hand, may only cater to those from a single college or department, limiting your opportunities to meet new people.

Furthermore, students living in hostels are typically limited to their room, whereas co-living spaces provide common areas and recreation rooms, providing students with more opportunities to engage as a community and form long-lasting bonds.

Convenience and comfort

When moving to a new city, students can no longer rely on their parents or family and must instead take charge, especially when it comes to basic household tasks. Those who are moving out for the first time may find it difficult to keep their spaces clean and functional while attending lectures, working on assignments, and maintaining a social life. This is where a co-living space has an advantage because they perform regular property maintenance and even offer housekeeping services.

Furthermore, many co-living providers are technologically advanced, giving residents ease and flexibility in bookings; support teams to handle complaints; and mobile apps for convenience, helpdesk, online payments, and concierge services, ensuring a hassle-free stay. The customer-centric approach of co-living spaces, with a focus on functional technology, aids in creating memorable experiences for customers.

Wide range of amenities

One of the most significant advantages of co-living spaces is the availability of a diverse range of amenities under one roof. Co-living spaces are known for going above and beyond for their residents, especially in spaces designed specifically for students. Co-living companies have implemented a range of amenities that go above and beyond the bare minimum, allowing students to live a better quality of life. These include housekeeping, laundry services, minifridges in rooms, high-quality mattresses, micro kitchens with in-house chefs, and much more. Many alternative lodging options do not provide any additional amenities and, in some cases, have major issues with even the most basic ones. As a result, students living in these alternative locations must frequently source additional amenities, adding to the hassle of moving.

Better Budgeting

While the stereotype of the "broke college student" is not new, one of the major contributors to this is the amount of money students must spend on living expenses and basic amenities. While most students rely on their parents for support during their time away from home, they are usually given a budget to help them manage their monthly expenses. PGs and other types of living accommodations can quickly increase the cost of living for students, particularly those who prefer a larger space.

Co-living facilities, unlike traditional housing solutions, do not have strict brokerage policies, notice periods, or large deposits, making them more flexible and accessible to students. Co-living is one of the most cost-effective options because the co-living model is designed to provide students with comfortable shared spaces that are bundled with a variety of amenities, lowering overall costs.

Higher Safety Standards

One of the most pressing concerns for parents when relocating to a new city is the safety of their children. As a result, it is critical for students to live in a space that is not only welcoming, but also adheres to the highest technologically enhanced safety standards.

Most co-living spaces have strict safety protocols in place, as well as CCTV cameras in common areas, to ensure that the spaces are being monitored and are not in danger. Co-living spaces also frequently have good and quick resolution systems in place to address any safety concerns that their residents may have. Furthermore, many co-living spaces provide updates and statuses to parents and allow them to monitor their children through these high-tech security systems, ensuring their peace of mind.

