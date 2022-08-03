Home décor tips: Mumbai interior designers on easy tips to protect your home during monsoon

The monsoons bring with them dampness, fungus and humidity — all of which cause damage at home. It is why this season needs more attention for home interiors than the rest, especially in Mumbai, which experiences heavy rains every year. Two city experts break down how people can take care of their homes during this time of the year

Among many aspects of monsoon maintenance, one must pay special attention to walls, windows and furniture. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

After a hot summer, the rains certainly come as a much-needed relief. However, the effects of the rain on our homes can’t be ignored, especially if they are old or in need of repairs. It is also the reason why city experts say that people shouldn’t ignore their home interiors during the monsoons. While pre-monsoon repairs help avoid leakages, the fact that wooden furniture and flooring expands if it is exposed to moisture means that maintenance is very important during this time.