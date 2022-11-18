How a visit to Japan made this Mumbaikar start a comic book library in Versova

Many comic book lovers in the city are aware of Leaping Windows, one of Mumbai’s only spaces dedicated solely for people to indulge in anime, manga, graphic novels and comic books. From starting out of their Bandra home to running a full-fledged café to aid the reading room, Mid-day Online visits and speaks to its founders
Bidisha Basu and her partner Utsa Shome opened the Leaping Windows cafe and comic book library in 2012 in Versova. Photo Courtesy: Bidisha Basu
When Bidisha Basu travelled to Japan in 2007 to teach locals English, little did she know how much it would change her perspective on reading. The Mumbaikar would come back and start a library out of her Bandra home along with her roommate. It was the start of a journey that made them go from having members who could get books from them online to owning a cosy café that would house the books for more readers to access. “I was fascinated with Japanese culture at the time and when I went there to teach English, I came across manga cafes, where people could read manga and have a good time at the café, and really liked the idea,” shares the Mumbaikar, who moved to Goa during the Covid-19 pandemic but frequents the city often.