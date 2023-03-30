How accessible are music festivals for differently-abled people in India?

The number of music festivals in India have grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade, but those who are disabled are still unsure about having a good experience. There are some who have made in-roads, but those who are disabled or working in aiding them share the challenges and possible solutions

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Visually-impaired Ninad Pawar loves different kinds of music but was able to attend his first live concert only three years ago and the experience was like no other for him. It was simply because the music festival was equipped to handle differently-abled fans, and his wish to attend an experience was fulfilled. Now, he regularly attends music festivals with friends whenever he gets time off from work. However, the 27-year-old still faces many challenges and feels organisers need to address them, so that more disabled people can attend them. One of them being the lack of awareness about whether the festival can cater to differently-abled people, especially those who are blind like him as they would be able to attend only after they are confident of being able to get the required help when they are there.