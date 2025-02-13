Breaking News
From Ruthie Foster's spiritual performance to The Teskey Brother's electrifying act: How Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 unfolded

Updated on: 13 February,2025 03:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

At the iconic Mehboob Studios, a display at the Soulstrat Stage read, “The Blues Live Here", and the 13th Edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival was a testament to that

The Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 saw a variety of artists from Australia, USA and India take the stage. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

At the iconic Mehboob Studios, a display at the Soulstrat Stage read, “The Blues Live Here", and the 13th Edition of the Mahindra Blues Festival was a testament to that. Fans from across the country and beyond united to celebrate the resilient and joyful spirit of the genre. From the Grammy-winning artist Ruthie Foster to solid, young artists like Megan Murray, the attendees immersed themselves in these electrifying acts with the accompaniment of scrumptious food and soul-quenching beverages.


For the two-day extravaganza, the lineup featured Ruthie Foster, who regaled the attendees with her transcendental performances, blending blues, rock, and gospel on both days; Kanchan Daniel, for her second performance at the festival, blended blues, rock, and soul, exploring larger societal themes and personal experiences; and the Siliguri-based band, the John Blue Ensemble, won over the crowd at the Garden Stage, encapsulating the spirit of this year’s wider theme to spotlight young and upcoming artists.


The Australian blues artists, The Teskey Brothers, embodied the depth of the genre in their performance, underscoring the musical allure of harmonica; LA-based singer and songwriter, Megan Murray, serenaded the audience with originals and covers, peppering her performance with stories that personified resilience and manifestation; the Grammy-nominated artist, Robert Randolph, brought the infectious concoction of rock and blues with his signature steel pedal guitar, bringing down the house with his suave performance.


The showstopper for the two-day gala was the All Star Jam, where the Nanhi Kali Choir joined generations of globally renowned Blues artists for a power-packed performance. As part of the ‘Blues in School’ initiative, Mahindra remains committed to preserving the blues legacy for future generations. This year's edition focused on spotlighting the young talents, taking forward the baton of this rich legacy through a vibrant spectacle of the coming together of generations. 

mehboob studio Lifestyle news Music Mumbai music indian music

