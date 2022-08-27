How this 'accidental' Matunga bookseller made it big in Mumbai

Hitlar Nadar is known for his name but what many don’t know is his passion to be a successful bookseller. He will go to the lengths and breadths of the country to look for the book you want. After coming to Mumbai over 20 years ago from Tirunelveli, he is now one of the most popular booksellers in Matunga

When Hitlar Nadar came to Mumbai, he started by selling bread before he decided to become a bookseller near the Matunga Circle. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day

When Hitlar Nadar set up his book stall in Matunga East, little did the Mumbaikar know how successful he would be because of his name. The spelling may be slightly different but the name has shocked many people over the years and they continue to ask him not once but twice to be sure they heard it right. Now, his popularity precedes himself and has in fact even helped his business, he admits. However, Nadar is much more than his name.

