Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Mumbai: Missing autistic teen found in nullah
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > How this accidental Matunga bookseller made it big in Mumbai

How this 'accidental' Matunga bookseller made it big in Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Hitlar Nadar is known for his name but what many don’t know is his passion to be a successful bookseller. He will go to the lengths and breadths of the country to look for the book you want. After coming to Mumbai over 20 years ago from Tirunelveli, he is now one of the most popular booksellers in Matunga

How this 'accidental' Matunga bookseller made it big in Mumbai

When Hitlar Nadar came to Mumbai, he started by selling bread before he decided to become a bookseller near the Matunga Circle. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day


When Hitlar Nadar set up his book stall in Matunga East, little did the Mumbaikar know how successful he would be because of his name. The spelling may be slightly different but the name has shocked many people over the years and they continue to ask him not once but twice to be sure they heard it right. Now, his popularity precedes himself and has in fact even helped his business, he admits. However, Nadar is much more than his name.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Lifestyle news mumbai matunga culture news tamil nadu

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK