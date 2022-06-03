Breaking News
How this Navi Mumbai resident revived a library so children could continue reading

Premium

Updated on: 04 June,2022 11:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Vijaya Hariharan, once a member of a 10-year-old library nestled in a Nerul street, saved it from closure in 2017 and began running the space independently. Mid-day Online visits Turn A Page library which is on a mission to get more children into reading

Vijaya Hariharan took over the library in 2017 and since then, she has been encouraging more people to read in the neighbourhood. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day file pic


Such was Vijaya Hariharan’s love for her local library that when its owners decided to move on in 2017, she stepped in and kept it open. The neighbourhood’s lone yet impressively large library had come as a saviour for the Belapur resident and independent travel consultant, back when her son took a liking to reading books more than a decade ago. The membership excused her having to regularly buy expensive books for her speed-reading child.

