Independence Day 2022: Mumbai tricolour paraphernalia sellers return to the streets with hope and festive cheer

Many people are going to be celebrating Independence Day outdoors after two Covid-hit years. Young and old have been busy buying flags, badges and pins with the tricolour. Mid-day Online took a walk around Lalbaug market and spoke to three stall owners who are back and busy selling these paraphernalia to see how it feels to be back in business

Ahmed Raza has returned to sell the tricolour flags, badges and pins after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day

The last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic have been difficult for Ahmed Raza. However, this year things are returning to normal for the flag seller, who sits near the Lalbaug neighbourhood in South Mumbai. The 24-year-old has been employed and involved in the business of making flags for political campaigns, Independence Day and Republic Day. However, due to inactivity during 2020 and early 2021, Raza had to go back home, which meant that he didn’t get his monthly salary of Rs 10,000. “It was a very difficult time for me and my family of seven. We only survived because of God’s grace,” says Raza looking up to the sky.