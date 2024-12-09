Breaking News
Indian beauty and wellness platform’s email of firing 'stressed employees' goes viral; social media calls it PR stunt

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The email with the subject line ‘Update on Stress Survey Results’ has stated that it would “part ways with employees who indicated significant stress”

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

An email reportedly sent by an Indian beauty and wellness platform to its employees has gone viral because of its contents. The email with the subject line ‘Update on Stress Survey Results’ has stated that it would “part ways with employees who indicated significant stress”. 


The email sent by an Ashu Arora Jha states, “Dear Team, Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect.


As a company committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment, we have carefully considered the feedback. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. 


This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately.
Thank you for your contributions. Best regards, HR Manager, Yes Madam”

People have hugely criticised the now-viral email and have pointed out the bad nature of its contents as it fires employees for expressing their stress at work. However, there are others who believe it is a PR stunt. While the Internet is divided on the issue, the post has now been picked up by many social media platforms. 

 

Office culture office trends culture news Lifestyle news india noida

