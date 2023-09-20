International Country Music Day 2023: Indian country music fans, musicians on why they enjoy the genre

India boasts of many different genres of music that are loved by all but among them is a simmering sub-culture of country music, which is not only being enjoyed by people of all ages but also played. Marking International Country Music Day earlier this month, we spoke to country music fans and a musician to know their love for the genre

Winston Balman is a Delhi-based country music musician who has been performing in India for a little over 10 years now. Photo Courtesy: Winston Balman

Growing up in Dehradun, Delhi-based Winston Balman was surrounded by country music right from the early days, along with other music that came up around him, starting with his family. as he had access to his father and uncle’s large cassette collection that included some of the good ol’ country classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s. “I grew up in Dehradun, which has a lot of Anglo Indians, and we were exposed to a lot of different kinds of music. I was very lucky to have my dad's and uncle's cassette collection, which had a lot of country music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.” Since his mother and father were both working, Balman used to spend a lot of time with the cassettes and keenly took an affinity towards country music and rock. Today, the Anglo Indian is one of the few country musicians in India, to regularly sing and play.