International Dance Day 2023 Mumbai classical dancers dwell on the challenges amid the Bollywood dance craze

International Dance Day 2023: Mumbai classical dancers dwell on the challenges amid the Bollywood dance craze

Updated on: 29 April,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Every year, International Dance Day 2023 is celebrated on April 29. While Western dance forms and Bollywood numbers gain more popularity, three Mumbaikars dissect the challenges faced by Indian classical dance forms, and say why more needs to be done to promote them

Every year, International Dance Day is celebrated on April 29. Photo Courtesy: Aneri Sheth/Alka Lazmi/Rupali Desai


“They want to dance like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt,” says Aneri Sheth, city-based classical dance teacher, who has been teaching school children Mohiniyattam for the last two years, continuing, “But, do they even know the names of any of the classical dancers and how many classical performances do they go and watch?” she asks. “There is a very intense influence of the entertainment forms, so children find classical dance very slow and boring and structured,” adds the Juhu-based dancer. Having been a student of the dance form for over 10 years, Sheth, who is also a fine artist, is completely in love with it, and that translates into her wanting to teach it to the younger generation. However, there seems to be a challenge. 

