International Men’s Day 2022: Date, history, significance, all you need to know

International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19 every year across the world since 1999. International Men’s Day is observed to cherish the achievements and contributions of men in society.

History:

The day was first celebrated in 1999 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, Professor of History, University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, to commemorate his father’s birth anniversary. He encouraged everyone to use the day to bring up issues that concern men and boys.

Initially, when it was established, International Men’s Day received massive support in the early years in the Caribbean. Due to its persistent connectivity and invitations sent to people in other countries, International Men’s Day gained a foothold in the international arena.

Significance:

International Men’s Day is observed to highlight important topics related to men’s well-being and their struggles. The day holds significant value as it highlights the ‘Six Pillars of International Men's Day’, which includes contributions, in particular their contributions to the nation, union, society, community, family, marriage, and childcare.

On the day, discrimination faced by men is also focused on, which creates a chance to improve gender relations and equality. International Men’s Day is also a significant day for men all across the globe because it promotes awareness of men's mental and physical health.

Theme:

This year, International men’s day will celebrate the theme “Helping Men and Boys”.

