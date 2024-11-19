While social media offers many benefits, such as staying connected, it also plays a significant role in shaping body image perceptions, many times in harmful ways

In ’s digital era, social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook have become an integral part of everyone’s daily life, especially among younger men, with studies showing that males in the 18-34 age group are more active on social media as compared to older men. In India, as of early 2024, 68.6 per cent of social media users were male, highlighting a significant penetration rate among men in the country, as per Data Reportal’s Digital 2024 report.

While social media offers many benefits, such as staying connected, it also plays a significant role in shaping body image perceptions, many times in harmful ways. Men are under more pressure to meet these norms as a result of fitness culture, influencers, and celebrities who display idealised images of the male body. Poor body image is often associated with unhealthy behaviours that lead to various issues, like eating disorders. Studies show that around one-third of people who deal with eating disorders are male, although this number is likely underreported, as many men experiencing eating disorders delay or avoid seeking help. (Better Health, 2023)

To study how social media affects the body image of men, mid-day.com spoke to two individuals- Kevin (24), and Aryan (17), along with mental health professionals Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi and Dr Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital Varthur Road, who shared their insights on this growing issue.

Social media usage and comparison to others

Kevin and Aryan are both active social media users, but their experiences differ in how they engage with the platforms. Kevin, who uses “Instagram, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp” regularly, notes that while he does not feel pressured by social media, instead “It gives me motivation to workout and follow a routine for a healthy lifestyle.” On the other hand, Aryan, who spends significant time on Instagram, admits to comparing his body to others: “I do compare my body to others, and in some cases it motivates me (e.g., I see a guy becoming fitter, and that motivates me to become fitter as well), and in some cases it negatively affects me (e.g., I feel like, Why can’t I look like that?)"

Dr Kedar and Dr Pallavi emphasise that such comparisons are common, particularly among teenagers. Dr Kedar explains that “teenagers are more impressionable” and often lack the life experience to critically assess the content they consume. He adds, “They have a crisis of identity versus role confusion going on. And they look to someone to try and role model with because of this they are extremely susceptible to social media unlike adults who will have some experience and filters about how they perceive the message.”

The pressure to look a certain way

Aryan acknowledges the subtle pressure to look a certain way influenced by the images he sees on social media. “There is a certain pressure to dress a certain way, to look a certain way, to be strong and athletic and muscular and all that. I don’t find it very pressurising though, but it’s there.” For Kevin, however, this pressure doesn’t manifest in the same way. He remains confident in his body and finds that social media doesn't affect his self-image. “Definitely not,” he says.

Both experts agree that social media has raised expectations when it comes to body image, particularly for younger men. Dr Pallavi notes, “The ideal body has become an obsession,” referring to how influencers and celebrities portray bodies that are often unattainable for the average person. This has led to a cycle of comparison, anxiety, and, in some cases, harmful behaviours such as extreme dieting or overexercising.

Realistic body standards

When asked about whether the body standards seen on social media are realistic, Kevin acknowledges that while many portray authentic bodies, some influencers use steroids or other enhancements. He points out, “Most of them are real. But there are many that use steroids.” Aryan, on the other hand, says, “The majority of influencers I’ve seen are portraying unrealistic body standards, but there are a few who don’t do so.”

Dr Kedar points out that many of the body types shown by influencers are often impossible to maintain for those with regular, non-celebrity lifestyles. He explains, “The perfect body has become an obsession for many people. This stems from the ideal body image portrayed by influencers, which is often impossible to routinely maintain due to day-to-day responsibilities. It leads to body image issues, as most people with normal lives cannot dedicate the same level of time, care, and grooming. The lifestyles of celebrities and influencers involve resources that aren't accessible to everyone, causing unrealistic comparisons.”

The psychological impact of social media on body image

Both Kevin and Aryan express how social media impacts their body image, but in different ways. For Aryan, the negative effects can be seen when he encounters fat-shaming comments online. “Since I’m a bit fat, when I see people fat shaming in the comments, it makes me a bit self-conscious.” Kevin, in contrast, has not faced such negativity and does not allow social media to affect his perception of his body. He says, “Haven’t faced that issue.”

Dr Kedar explains that body image issues stemming from social media use can have severe psychological consequences, such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia. He cautions, “For men, there's an obsession with achieving the perfect body, whether it's six-pack abs or other ideal body types promoted by influencers. The need for grooming has increased, leading many to take drastic steps to conform to these standards. Men who can't meet these expectations often experience anxiety, stress, and even depressive features. Some may make unrealistic decisions, which result in body image disturbances.”

The role of social media in shaping self-perception

When it comes to how they present themselves on social media, both Kevin and Aryan see their profiles as real versions of themselves. Kevin admits, “Version of myself,” as he presents a version of himself he wants others to see, while Aryan believes that social media generally reflects a filtered version of a person’s life. “I believe your social media presence shows a version of yourself that you want others to see,” he says.

This distinction highlights a broader societal trend, as Dr. Pallavi says, “Social media has amplified the idea that an ideal male body must be muscular and exceptionally fit,” she says. “This message communicates that to be attractive or socially appealing, men must adhere to these rigid standards. Unlike previous generations, men now face constant exposure to these images, leading them to internalise unrealistic ideals of body image.”

The importance of mental health awareness and support

Aryan feels that social media platforms don’t do enough to promote mental health awareness when it comes to body image. While he acknowledges the existence of influencers who talk about body positivity and health in a constructive manner, he believes more could be done. “Not enough. They do promote mental awareness, but more can be done. I'm glad to have found influencers and people who talk about the body and health in a good and beneficial manner.” Kevin, however, feels that men typically don’t face body image issues unless there are underlying health concerns, such as illness, and that open discussions about body image are not as common among men. “Most of the men don't face any such issue unless people with some sickness.” He also notes, “I discuss it openly with my boys, but there is nothing to get insecure about. We help each other and build each other. Parents are least interested in these topics. Men love challenges, and hence, instead of getting worried, they work on it.”

Dr Kedar and Dr Pallavi agree that promoting mental health awareness is crucial, particularly for young men who are still developing their self-esteem.

Dr Kedar says, "Parents should support their children and avoid being the primary source of body shaming. Frequent reassurances of love and acceptance are vital. Teaching critical thinking about social media content helps children analyse and question what they see. It’s important to provide a safe space for them to express their concerns or seek help. This could be with parents, teachers, or mental health professionals. Additionally, encouraging access to authentic and well-researched resources can expand their understanding and provide healthier alternatives."

Dr Pallavi also notes that mental health professionals, parents, and educators should be proactive in helping young boys navigate social media content. “It’s important to provide a safe space for them to express their concerns and seek help,” she says.

Coping strategies and moving forward

For men struggling with body image issues related to social media, Dr Kedar suggests several strategies. "First, they should validate information by consulting trusted medical resources or doctors before adopting specific diets or supplements. Open communication with parents, doctors, and trainers is essential to ensuring informed decisions. Having someone to guide or intervene early can prevent problems from escalating." Dr Pallavi suggests that “reducing passive browsing time and critically analysing content can help diminish the influence of unrealistic portrayals. It’s also crucial to appreciate one’s unique qualities and avoid toxic comparisons.”

Ultimately, body image issues are not just a superficial concern; they can significantly impact one’s mental health. As both experts and individuals like Kevin and Aryan suggest, the key is to foster an environment of self-acceptance, critical thinking, and open dialogue about the pressures created by social media. By doing so, men can work toward developing a healthier relationship with their bodies, both on and off social media.