Women’s Day 2023: Working mothers are still struggling; here’s how employers can support them

On Women’s Day 2023, we shed light on the apathy of young working mothers and how creche services at workplace can be their ultimate saviour

A recent survey conducted by LinkedIn revealed that 31 per cent Indian working mothers were providing full-time childcare in comparison to 17 per cent working fathers. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: Istock

Meena Kotwal, a Dalit journalist from New Delhi, raised eyebrows when she marched alongside Rahul Gandhi with mic in one hand and her baby in another. The young mother did not waver as she kept pace with Gandhi while interviewing him on ‘Bharat Jodi Yatra’. Her spirit was celebrated on Twitter while her conduct was endorsed as ‘An absolute vision’ for young working mothers at work.