International Women's Day 2025: From Harmanpreet Kaur to Anamika Khanna, Barbie celebrates Indian women with unique campaign

These five extraordinary Indian women who have shattered stereotypes with their resilience, passion, and achievements, paving the way for the next generations. Photo Courtesy: Barbie

For over six decades, Barbie’s brand purpose has been to inspire the limitless potential in every girl, championing stories of trailblazing women across industries. This International Women’s Day, Mattel Inc.’s Barbie brand is celebrating five extraordinary Indian women who have shattered stereotypes with their resilience, passion, and achievements, paving the way for the next generations.

This year’s International Women’s Day campaign features none other than Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, popular Indian singer Neeti Mohan, fashion designer Anamika Khanna, Mumbai chef Beena Noronha, and fire fighter Meghna Sakpal, each of whom has made a significant impact in their respective fields, having broken barriers and continues to inspire future generations to pursue their ambitions without limits.

1. Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, has redefined the landscape of Indian cricket with her leadership and record-breaking performances. As the first Indian woman to score a century in a T20 international, she has paved the way for aspiring female athletes to pursue professional sports.

2. Neeti Mohan, an acclaimed singer, has made an indelible mark on the Indian music industry. Her journey from a reality show contestant to one of the country’s most recognizable voices reflects the power of perseverance and passion.

3. Anamika Khanna, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, has played a pivotal role in modernizing Indian couture while preserving its rich heritage. Her innovative approach and commitment to craftsmanship continue to influence and inspire the fashion industry.

4. Beena Noronha, head chef of Scarlett House, Lyla and Gigi, has brought a fresh perspective to India’s culinary landscape. Her success serves as an inspiration for women in hospitality, encouraging them to take on leadership roles in the industry.

5. Meghna Sakpal, a third generation firefighter, stands as a symbol of courage and determination in a field where women remain underrepresented. Her dedication to her profession highlights the importance of resilience and the belief that no profession is beyond reach.

By sharing their journeys, Barbie continues to help kids unlock their limitless possibilities, reinforcing the message that every child should have the confidence to dream big, whether they aspire to be an athlete, an artist, a leader, or a changemaker.

Through this initiative, Barbie reinforces its “You Can Be Anything” message, encouraging young minds to embrace their ambitions, no matter how big or unconventional.

A legacy of representation and empowerment

Barbie has a longstanding commitment to celebrating female role models across industries, showcasing real-life stories of women who redefine what’s possible, ensuring that every child can see themselves reflected in the brand and believe that they can anything. In India, the brand has previously honoured icons like para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, Dipa Karmakar, both of whom have played a role in shaping young girls' aspirations.

The 2025 campaign further solidifies Barbie’s commitment to championing inclusion and instilling confidence within the next generation.