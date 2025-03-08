This International Women's Day, we delve into the transformative power of mentorship, and how women leaders are empowering the next generation

As women continue to face unique obstacles, the impact of guidance from leaders who not only provide support, but also foster the next generation of leaders is profound. File pic

Navigating any workspace is a challenge, but more so when you are a woman in a male-dominated industry. As women continue to face unique obstacles, the impact of guidance from leaders who not only provide support, but also foster the next generation of leaders is profound. This International Women’s Day 2025, we speak to senior professionals who have successfully climbed corporate ladders, as they dwell on the significance of practical wisdom gained from mentors. The lessons learned can be of resilience, conflict resolution, holistic advancement, and more aiding professional and personal growth. We also explore the initiatives these leaders have spearheaded to empower others, create inclusive leadership pipelines, and foster supportive environments to pave the way for a more equitable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our goal is to create a strong pipeline of women leaders who don’t just claim their seats at the table but also pull up chairs for others

"Mentorship is a powerful force that shapes career, instilsconfidence, and creates lasting change,” poses Neha Shah, director at MentorMyBoard. A seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience in human resources, business, mentoring, and change management, Shah believes It's not just about advice, it's about transformation. "Throughout my journey, I have been guided by incredible mentors who helped me navigate leadership challenges, and I believe in paying it forward by empowering more women to take on decision-making roles. We strongly feel that when women support women, we build a future where leadership is truly inclusive,” she shares.

In an attempt to replicate the same support, she identified a critical yet much discussed gap. She reveals, “At MentorMyBoard (MMB), we saw a critical gap—while women were excelling in their careers, they were underrepresented in boardrooms and leadership positions. To bridge this, we launched WOMB—Women on Management and Boards, a structured initiative designed to equip women professionals with governance training, mentorship, and access to board-level opportunities and women entrepreneurs to scale their business to become more sustainable and growth oriented."

This strategic intervention has allowed women to build an extended support system. Our goal is to create a strong pipeline of women leaders who don’t just claim their seats at the table but also pull up chairs for others and make their voice count in decision making.



Her generosity in sharing it with others inspired me to adopt the same spirit of mentorship in my career

"Throughout my life, I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be guided and inspired by a remarkable group of women: my mother, Bina, Niraja, Nina Lekhi, and Falguni Nayar,” acknowledges Kanchan Shah, head of marketing at Brand Concepts Limited.

She dwells on the strong foundation laid by her mother, “My mother was my first role model. She instilled in me the courage to be fearless, to speak my mind, and to stand by my convictions. From an early age, she nurtured my confidence and independence, teaching me that strength and kindness can go hand in hand.” One of the most crucial lessons she learnt in times of demanding work culture was from her first female boss, Bina who demonstrated the art of balancing professional ambition with personal well-being. “In a world where work-life balance often seems elusive, she exemplified how one can pursue excellence in their career while also prioritizing personal fulfilment. Her example taught me that true success is not just about professional milestones but about holistic well-being,” shares Shah.

Her list of mentors kept growing as she stepped into the advertising space, “Niraja became more than just a mentor, she was a guiding force. She not only protected me from challenges but also reinforced the importance of standing by and supporting colleagues. Her deep knowledge of advertising and her generosity in sharing it with others inspired me to adopt the same spirit of mentorship in my career,” recalls Shah. Acknowledging the power of female role models, she animatedly shares, “Falguni Nayar’s extraordinary journey in building Nykaa has been nothing short of inspirational. Her entrepreneurial vision, resilience, and determination serve as a benchmark for leadership and ambition."

Shah's story demonstrates that mentorship can come from various sources—family, bosses, colleagues, and public figures. When asked how does she put these inspirational lessons into practice, Shah says, “I foster strong colleague relationships through active listening, empathy, and mutual respect. As a mentor, I prioritise clear expectations, knowledge sharing, constructive feedback, and growth encouragement. To empower my team, I recognise contributions both privately and publicly, cultivate a positive environment, set clear goals, and maintain open communication."

Mentoring is a two-way street

“As I started my career, the one thing that I missed the most, almost 25 years back, was a role model, someone I could look upto and someone who could show me the way. Not that there weren’t any role models, but there were almost negligible women at the top of corporate ladders,” reveals Shruti Swaroop, founder of Embrace Consulting and co-founder of International Inclusion Alliance. A pioneering global DEI advisor with over two decades of experience in HR consulting and C-suite coaching, Swaroop has also been a Tedx Speaker.

She recalls some of the most important tangible advice she received, “Over the years, I found many people who inspired me, mentored me and became role models. I have been inspired and mentored by people– both in personal and professional life and each one of them holds a special place in my career and life. I distinctly remember, someone taught me that dressing our best is the key to success during challenging times. Another mentor taught me how to maintain a facade at work yet be authentic. Someone taught me the art of networking – how it builds us in ways more than one, another taught me resilience – just keep at it, every day, results will come. It’s been a blessing to have some many mentors at different points in time to guide and inspire. Each holding my hand and supporting me to fly and reach a new height. Had it not been for these kind angels who very unconditionally stood behind me, I wouldn’t have been where I am today.”

Reiterating the significant impact of her mentors, Swaroop believes that there is an inherent responsibility to extend the same support she was fortunate enough to receive, “When we are supported, it’s our moral responsibility to send the elevator down and support others to come up. One of the things I have been focussed and passionate about is supporting others find their way. Whether it’s been through teaching at universities or by being a mentor. We are always watched and that, is a huge responsibility, to ensure we leave a mark that inspires someone else.’

She concludes by acknowledging that mentors also gain valuable experience and learning from their mentees, fostering a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship. “Mentoring is a two-way street. As much as we may feel we are supporting someone else to be successful in their life, each interaction is an experience and a huge learning for the mentors too – and this aspect of being there for others is the most humbling feeling.”