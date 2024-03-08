Breaking News
International Women’s Day: Mumbaikars on rising above through quitting

Updated on: 08 March,2024 10:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

In a world which honours perseverance and dedication, the importance of quitting is seldom celebrated. This International Women’s Day, Mumbaikars tell us the one thing they quit to improve their lives for the better

Each year, International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8

Key Highlights

  1. I quit saying ‘yes’ to everything
  2. I quit living up to the expectations of others
  3. I quit being comfortable

International Women’s Day celebrates the remarkable contributions and excellence of women in every aspect of society. From science to politics, education to art, women have been at the forefront of progress and change throughout history. Being able to don multiple hats at work, breaking the glass ceiling, and achieving work-life balance is what many conversations on International Women’s Day are about, however, what remains unsaid is the power that lies with quitting. 

