Janmashtami 2022: After two years of muted festivities, Mumbaikars are excited about celebrating ‘Dahi Handi’ with friends, family

Updated on: 19 August,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

As Mumbaikars bring in Janmashtami, the day has only started. There is a lot more happening as people get ready to break their first ‘Dahi Handi’ after the Covid-19 pandemic and soak in the festivities

Abhishek Satam, who gets very excited for the festival, goes around with his friends in Dadar, Matunga and Lalbaug to click colourful pictures of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations. Photo Courtesy: Abhishek Satam


City-based biologist Abhishek Satam is as excited as can be for this Janmashtami and subsequent ‘Dahi Handi’ celebration in the city today. Satam like many others in the city wasn’t able to celebrate the festival like he would usually do because of the Covid-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc around the world. He says, “I love photography. Every year, my group of friends go around capturing the good moments of ‘Dahi Handi’ in Dadar, Mahim and Lalbaug. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do it in the last two years because of Covid. We are very excited and my wife, who will be accompanying us this time, is looking forward to it.”

