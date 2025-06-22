Returning on November 14 and 15, the two-day festival will stretch from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Ward’s Lake, with concerts, pop-ups, and interactive experiences

The Meghalaya government has announced that Jason Derulo and The Script will be headlining the annual highly-anticipated Cherry Blossom Festival 2025 in Shillong.

Returning on November 14 and 15, the annual music festival will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Polo Grounds while the whole capital will turn into an immersive city-wide celebration, stretching to Ward’s Lake, with concerts, pop-ups, and interactive experiences.

The first day will see international pop-R&B sensation Derulo and the Irish chart-topping rock band co-headlining the music festival that has become very popular over the years. The headliners for the second day are yet to be announced. The tickets will go live at 6 pm on June 30.

With over 220 million records sold between them, both acts are set to deliver high-octane performances in Shillong.

Meghalaya's CM Conrad K. Sangma said, “Every concert is a celebration of who we are. We are not just hosting performances; we are building an economy of talent and identity that speaks to the world. We have seen how the concert economy is an aspect that has been worked on in Meghalaya, and how it was implemented here long before it was done in any other part of the country. We have now simply given it better structure and expanded it into much bigger programmes. We hope that, in the coming years, it will become even bigger."

“The two artists announced are just 50 per cent of the lineup, we’re working hard to lock in the rest, and hope to confirm more big names within the next month. For now, it will remain a surprise that will make this edition even more exciting,” he added.