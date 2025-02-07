Jeet Adani, an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), is incorporating the cause into the festivities, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity

Jeet Adani's wedding to Diva Shah will take place on February 7 in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

The highly anticipated wedding in the Adani family, scheduled on Friday (Feb 7), is making rounds on social media and netizens are abuzz amid speculations of yet another khaandani lavish fiesta with global icons making to the guest list. Jeet Adani, scion of the family is set to be married to Diva Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a welcome twist, Gautam Adani, the Adani family patriarch, has asserted that the wedding is a union of two hearts and two families and will remain a traditional ceremony celebrated amongst close friends and well-wishers. If the pre-wedding activities of the bride and groom are any indication, the wedding is likely to be a blend of traditional family customs with a strong focus on a sense of “giving back” to the community.

Jeet Adani, an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), is incorporating the cause into the festivities, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity. Beyond love, this wedding is a movement that celebrates the strength, talent, and potential of those who are often overlooked, hence, setting a new standard for meaningful celebrations.

Adani Foundation and GreenX Talks:

Philanthropy and initiatives with a social impact have long been a part of the Adani family. GreenX Talks, an initiative of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare arm of the Adani Group, ignites solutions that are truly sustainable by acknowledging social entrepreneurs whose bottom line will always be 'impact over profit'. Through the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), GreenX Talks empowers changemakers to build a more equal world. At GreenX Talks 2022, people who have overcome physical challenges shared inspiring stories of resilience, goal-setting, and self-advocacy, inspiring others to tap into their potential.

The Adani Foundation is also revolutionising change throughout India, with an impact that reaches 9.1 million lives in 6,769 villages. With a focus on education, health, sustainable livelihoods, and community development, they are supporting inclusive growth by creating opportunities within the marginalised communities. With more than 30 people with disabilities thriving within the Group, GreenX Talks reiterates its commitment to a diverse, inclusive workplace where every ability drives progress.

Shark Tank visit:

In this context, in a recent episode of Shark Tank, Jeet Adani reiterated that causes associated with PWDs and social impact are a major part of his work. He shed light on the core values of the Adani Foundation based on the idea that every human being is more than just disabilities of a physical and mental nature, and has a right to life with dignity. Jeet directed his influence and resources to the upliftment of the marginalised.

Jeet shared that he grew up with a deep sense of empathy and social responsibility, shaped mostly by his grandparents. His grandmother, who taught him the essence of Seva (selfless service) was his biggest inspiration to work towards being inclusive in a society.

At the core of Jeet's philanthropic work are his associations with NGOs like Mitti Café and FOD (Family for Disabled). He engages through these partnerships in programmes that provide employment and empower persons with disabilities. With initiatives like Mitti Café, Jeet creates opportunities to help support his belief that employment is not merely about surviving but also about restoring dignity. Aligned to this, the Adani Group, has undertaken a mandate that at least five per cent of its total workforce will comprise PwDs, which underscores inclusion as a key determinant for growth.

Entrepreneurship and social impact go hand in hand. With the right mindset, disability and inclusion can drive success. What’s needed is patient capital, not charity, but real investment. Adani is committed to funding and empowering them as businesses, not beneficiaries. It’s time to identify, support, and inspire the next wave of impact-driven entrepreneurs.

"Hum Karke Dikhate Hai" drives Adani Group’s mission, and to fulfil this, Jeet must step in as a Shark Tank mentor—guiding and investing in inclusive businesses. This is about action, not just awareness. There should be an entire episode focused on Divyang entrepreneurs and those building for them.

Mitti Café visit:

Jeet Adani and his fiancée Diva Shah recently visited Mitti Cafe, a non-profit supporting employment for individuals with disabilities. During the visit, they had invited the dedicated team, reaffirming their commitment to the organisation’s mission of empowerment and inclusion.

Helping the ‘divyang’ is a cause close to Jeet’s heart. Inspired by Alina, founder of Mitti Cafe, that employs differently-abled individuals, Jeet supported her in setting up a cafe at Mumbai airport. Seeing their resilience and joy during the inauguration deeply moved him. This led to a commitment to employing 5% differently-abled individuals across the Adani Group. To raise awareness and drive inclusion, Adani launched Green X Talks. This gesture by the Adanis exemplifies their dedication to social responsibility and community impact.



Manish Malhotra & Family of Disabilities (FOD) collaboration:

Asia’s leading designer, Manish Malhotra, a visionary behind some of the most exquisite and iconic fashion statements, is also now part of a groundbreaking collaboration. He is joining hands with the Family of Disabled (FOD) NGO to blend fashion with a powerful social cause. Malhotra in collaboration with them will design a stunning pair of shawls for Jeet and Diva’s wedding. This merging of high-end design with social impact isn't just about creating beautiful pieces but also about creating opportunities for persons with disabilities to showcase their talent and gain exposure to world class creative talent. Slowly but surely with every design, Malhotra is weaving tales of empowerment, thereby making this collaboration a historic moment in the industry where fashion meets the cause in an elegant manner.

NGO Association and artisans:

The Adanis are making sure to include the work of talented artisans in the wedding. The family is weaving a beautiful tapestry of philanthropy and craftsmanship, partnering with NGOs like the FOD, Delhi, and Kai Rassi, Chennai, to empower PWDs. While FODs will create hand-painted shawls in collaboration with designer Manish Malhotra, Kai Rassi will produce artistic placards and digitally printed plates.



Artisans like Nikita Ji from Ahmedabad, will be creating custom beaded necklaces and qamarbands, while Prakash Ji, a nail artist will be crafting unique bookmarks using his unique nail art technique by using his finger nail to create it, making each piece a true work of art. Munna Ji and Nazmeen, a father-daughter duo from Firozabad will contribute stunning glass art pieces which will be used for wedding props. Bibaji Churi Wala from Jodhpur will provide three types of bangles, including Lac bangles, which represent traditional craftsmanship. Jagdish Ji of Shankari Paithani Sarees from Yeola, Nashik is supplying artisanal Paithani sarees, woven by 400 Karigars, as gifts to guests, supporting traditional Indian weaving. Nitaben and her self-help group called Meghdhanush Saheli from Mundra associated with Adani Foundation since 2016, is known for her beautiful mud art and they will be contributing her creations to our wedding.

This wedding is more than a celebration; it’s a testament to the Adani family’s commitment to societal upliftment, blending artistry, tradition, and empowerment in every detail.



Mangal Seva (The Blind Brides initiative)

Ahead of Jeet Adani’s wedding, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Adani family has launched an inspiring initiative to support newly married women with disabilities. Every year, 500 such women will receive INR 10 lakh, helping them start their new journey with dignity and confidence. To kickstart the initiative, Jeet met 25 newly married divyang women and their husbands, offering them financial support to help build a secure future.



Jeet’s wedding to Diva Shah, scheduled for February 7, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is not just a personal milestone but a celebration with a cause. Through Mangal Seva, the Adani family aims to inspire others to contribute to a more inclusive world, where every individual, regardless of ability, can experience life’s milestones with joy and dignity.



Mangal Seva is more than just financial assistance; it raises awareness about the challenges visually impaired individuals face. By acknowledging these barriers, the initiative is creating a platform for inclusion and positive change, showing how love and empowerment can lead to lasting social impact.

Jeet’s father, Gautam Adani, took to Twitter to express immense pride in the Mangal Seva initiative, calling it a source of satisfaction and fortune for the family. He tweeted, "I believe this effort will bring happiness, peace, and respect to the lives of many differently-abled women and their families. With unwavering faith in the cause, I pray that Jeet and Diva continue to receive the strength and blessings to carry this mission forward, spreading love and service to all."

Wedding With A Cause:

This wedding is a profound statement of purpose, blending love with social impact. By partnering with NGOs and artisans, the Adani family is creating a celebration that empowers individuals with disabilities and uplifts local craftsmanship.

The couple’s commitment to inclusivity transforms traditional wedding practices into a declaration of unity and intention. Through these collaborations, the family aims to make a lasting, positive impact, showing that a meaningful celebration goes beyond festivities and is about effecting change and supporting a higher cause.