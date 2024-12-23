Karan Aujla's Mumbai concert sees performances by AP Dhillon, DIVINE on Day 2

While DIVINE sang ‘Baazigar’ and ‘100 Million’ with Aujla, AP Dhillon joined him to sing crowd favourite 'Brown Munde'

Karan Aujla performed in Mumbai on December 21 and December 22 as a part of 'It Was All A Dream' India tour. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Punjabi singer-songwriter Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All a Dream’ Tour continued its electrifying run in Mumbai with another unforgettable show on December 22 at MMRDA. Presented by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the houseful concert featured a surprise collaboration that sent shockwaves through the audience: a powerhouse cameo by Punjabi singer-songwriter AP Dhillon and renowned rapper DIVINE.

Following the already sensational appearance of Vicky Kaushal, Quick Style and Parineeti Chopra earlier in the tour, DIVINE's unexpected collaboration added a layer of excitement to Aujla’s already captivating performance that saw over 20,000 fans. The two artists delivered a high-energy performance, blending their unique styles to create a truly cultural moment on legendary hits ‘Baazigar’ and ‘100 Million’.

An explosive and unexpected surprise of the evening, reflecting a spirit of community and collaboration was a cameo performance by AP Dhillon who has just wrapped up his three-city India tour. The duo smashed it out of the park with high voltage performance on 'Brown Munde' as the crowd engaged in a singalong

The concert reinforced the tour's reputation for delivering memorable world class experiences, showcasing Aujla's ability to bring together diverse artists and captivate massive crowds.

Karan Aujla states, “Mumbai delivered once again! Great vibes, great crowd and a big shoutout to my brothers DIVINE and AP Dhillon for bringing the house down. This is the power of dreams and music!"

Mohit Bijlani, co-Founder, Team Innovation states, "We believe in the power of teamwork, and the 'It Was All A Dream' tour is a testament to that belief. These unexpected collaborations are what make each show a truly unforgettable experience and stand as a symbol of the demand of Indian music."

The 8-city ‘It Was All A Dream’ India Tour is a celebration of Karan Aujla's journey from being a small-town artist to now, an international superstar. The title inspired by his rise to fame, reflects the dreams he's had and how he's turned them into reality. This tour marks a significant step in his global mission to bring modern Punjabi music to a wider audience, having already broken ticket sales records in Canada, the UK, and New Zealand.