While live music experiences have always existed here, the concert culture in India has witnessed a rampant rise in recent years. From quickly sold-out tickets for Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay to increased flight and train bookings around concert dates, we trace factors that are driving this shift and challenges associated with this growth

Image for representational purposes only (Photo courtesy: iStock)

India is witnessing a drastic demand and rise in popularity of music concerts The quickly sold-out tickets for Diljit Dosanjh and Coldplay concerts reflected this Concerts are not just about music but the collective experience

“I have anticipated this for a long time. Even before the concert was announced, I wrote a message to myself saying ‘Just want to scream Viva la Vida at Coldplay concert’. I guess I manifested it,” shares Dehradun-based engineering student Anushree Verma, who will travel to Mumbai to attend the British band’s concert in January 2025.