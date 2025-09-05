From UK garage’s hypnotic shuffle to bass music’s chest-rattling drops and from global chart-toppers to underground innovators, electronic music listeners have evolved in India, and here's a glimpse

While standalone electronic music festivals have created their own niche, they are making their way to diverse multi-genre festivals like Lollapalooza India 2026 too.

The festival is set to take place on January 24 and 25 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, and here’s your essential guide to the electronic anthems:

Knock2 – Dashstar*

Few tracks capture the chaos and exhilaration of a festival crowd better than Knock2’s explosive ‘Dashstar*’. A future bass fire-starter laced with seismic drops, it’s the kind of track that feels like fireworks going off in your chest. On global stages, this anthem has already become a turning point the moment the crowd loses all inhibition and dives headfirst into pure, unfiltered madness. At Lollapalooza India, expect this one to hit like a lightning strike: blinding lights, confetti cannons and thousands of voices screaming in unison as the drop lands.

Sammy Virji – If U Need It

There’s a reason Sammy Virji has become the face of UK garage’s global comeback - his music is irresistibly infectious. ‘If U Need It’ blends skittering 2-step beats, soulful vocal samples and hypnotic grooves that pull you straight to the dancefloor. It’s equal parts nostalgic and futuristic, a love letter to garage’s London roots with a slick 2026 twist. For Indian festival-goers, this track is more than a banger it’s an invitation into a global subculture. When Virji spins it live, the venue might just feel like it’s been transported into a smoky East London club, packed with shuffling feet and euphoric grins.

Hamdi – Skanka

If there’s one track that sums up Hamdi’s meteoric rise, it’s ‘Skanka’. Heavy with bass yet razor-sharp in its production, it’s a tune that fuses grime, dubstep and underground rave energy into something uniquely his own. The result? A dancefloor weapon that doesn’t just make you move, it owns you. Already a cult classic in global bass circles, the song has been championed by DJs and ravers everywhere for its raw, unrelenting energy.

MU540 – 6:40 AM

‘6:40 AM’ isn’t just a track, it’s a mood. It captures that fragile moment when night begins to surrender to day and the world caught between two states of being. The darkness is losing its grip, but the light hasn’t yet fully arrived. It’s the sound of transition, of reflection, of preparing to step out of the chaos and into clarity. For dreamers, insomniacs and early-morning thinkers, MU540 has crafted a sonic space that feels deeply personal yet universally resonant.



The tickets for the festival, produced by BookMyShow Live, along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents, is now live.