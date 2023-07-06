Love rains, but hate seepage? Expert tips to prevent dampness in homes

Stone and fenestration experts lay down a comprehensive guide to safeguard home interiors against the woes of dampness

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Monsoon rains and Mumbai share a bittersweet relationship. Pitter-patter drops the rain, washing away the scorching hues of summer. However, the respite it serves gets negated by the city’s worst nightmare: humidity. According to Indian Meteorological Department, it is peaking at 91 per cent today and the time is ripe to gear up for the havoc it will wreak.