L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan said that employees should work on Sundays too

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, Larsen & Toubro chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggested employees to work longer hours, including Sundays, attracting backlash from netizens.

Responding to the controversy, the company issued a clarification on Friday saying that the chairman’s remarks reflect the larger ambition of nation-building, “emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort”.

A company spokesperson said in a statement, “For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.”

“The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasising that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward,” the spokesperson further stated.

What did SN Subrahmanyan say?

In the undated video, Subrahmanyan said, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working”.

"Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays. I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays, because I work on Sundays too," he added.

Subrahmanyan encouraged L&T employees to work harder. He spoke about a conversation he had with a Chinese man who said that China could overtake the US because of its strong work ethic.

According to Subrahmanyan, the Chinese man said, "Chinese people work 90 hours a week, while Americans work only 50 hours a week."

L&T chairman receives backlash

The video received backlash from netizens on social media platforms, with many users comparing it to Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's statement about working 70 hours a day.

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, also criticised the remarks.

“90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept! Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave,” Goenka posted on X.

Several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, also expressed discontent on these comments.

(With inputs from IANS)