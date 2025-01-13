Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Steve Jobs wife Laurene Powell prays at UP temple renamed Kamala by Akhara

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell prays at UP temple, renamed 'Kamala' by Akhara

Updated on: 13 January,2025 11:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

On her way to the Maha Kumbh, to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, she also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell prays at UP temple, renamed 'Kamala' by Akhara

Laurene, who was renamed as 'Kamala' by the Akhara, will attend the Maha Kumbh. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Listen to this article
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell prays at UP temple, renamed 'Kamala' by Akhara
x
00:00

Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, is in India to attend Maha Kumbh 2025, slated to begin on January 13.


On her way to the Maha Kumbh, to be held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, she also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.


Accompanied by Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara to the temple, Laurene adhered to the traditions of the temple.


She wore a pink suit and had a white "dupatta" on her head. Laurene offered her prayers from outside the sanctum sanctorum at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

"She followed the traditions of the temple...As per our Indian tradition, in Kashi Vishwanath, none other than Hindus can touch the Shivling. That's why she was made to see the Shivling from outside," said the Swami.

He also mentioned that they prayed for the successful completion of the Maha Kumbh without any obstacles or difficulty.

"Today, we have come to Kashi to pray to Mahadev that the Kumbh is completed without any obstacles... I came here to invite Mahadev. Our disciple Maharshi Vyasanand is with us from America. Tomorrow he is becoming a Mahamandaleshwar in my Akhara," he added.

Laurene, who was renamed as 'Kamala' by the Akhara, will attend the Maha Kumbh. According to Kailashanand Giri, she will stay in Kumbh and is also planning to take a dip in Ganga.

'Maha Kumbh', the grand mela, will conclude on February 26 in Prayagraj. It is held once every 12 years.

Meanwhile, in a bid to tap global tourists, the Union Ministry of Tourism plans to offer a toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363).

Besides English and Hindi, the toll-free Tourist Infoline will operate in 10 International languages to provide help, information, and guidance to make the experience smoother and more enjoyable for international visitors at the mega event.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

steve jobs apple Mahakumbh 2025 Lifestyle news travel news culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK