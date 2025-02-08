Down to five performers across two days, the festival will feature Indians Kanchan Daniel and Megan Murray, along with the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Robert Randolph and Grammy 2025 awardee Ruthie Foster

After performing on global stages like Lollapalooza, he was set to bring the magic of electrified blues, this weekend in Mumbai. Photo Courtesy: Mahindra Blues Festival

Mahindra Blues Festival 2025: Child prodigy Taj Farrant will not be able to perform due to flight delay

As Mumbaikars get ready to attend Mahindra Blues Festival this weekend at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, they will be unable to witness 15-year-old child prodigy Taj Farrant's music as he will not be performing at the festival.

The statement shared on the Mahindra Blues Festival social media page reads, "Dear Mahindra Blues family, I'm absolutely heartbroken to share that my flight from America has been affected by severe weather conditions and heavy snowfall, making it impossible for me to attend this year's festival."

He adds, "I was so looking forward to playing for all of you, feeling the crowd's energy, and being a part of this incredible celebration of music. It is beyond my control, making it even harder to accept. But please know that my heart is with you all. And I truly hope to be back soon to make it up to you in the best way I know -- through the music we all love. Until then, keep the Blues alive, and I'lll see you soon! Big love and regret, Taj Farrant"

Taj's seasoned and mature voice and his debut album, ‘Chapter One,’ is the testimony to what people will be missing. After performing on global stages like Lollapalooza, he was set to bring the magic of electrified blues, which is reminiscent of young Joe Bonamassa at the Soulstrat Stage on the first day of the festival.

Down to five performers across two days, the festival will feature Indians Kanchan Daniel and Megan Murray, along with the likes of The Teskey Brothers, Robert Randolph, and Grammy 2025 awardee Ruthie Foster, who will now perform from 6:30 pm to 8 pm on both days.



The Mahindra Blues Festival is set to take place across two days on February 8 and 9 at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra this weekend.