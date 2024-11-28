After the 12th edition being one of a kind, with a lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre, the 13th edition will also be a two-day affair that promises the best of new and veteran artists performing on stage

Listen to this article Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 set to take place on February 8 and 9 in Bandra x 00:00

Mahindra Blues Festival 2025 is all set to take place on February 8 and 9 at Mehboob Studios in Bandra as it returns for its 13th edition. The two-day affair will witness a soul-stirring blend of some new artists on the horizon, along with the veterans, regaling the attendees with the different sounds and rhythms of Blues. The tickets are also now live on BookMyShow.

The 12th edition was one of a kind, with the lineup consisting of the best female voices in the genre. Artists like Tipriti Kharbangar of Soulmate, Kanchan Daniel, Samantha Fish, and Sheryl Youngblood cast a resplendent spell with unique sets of acts, upholding the lyrical and sonic power of the genre. As the fans eagerly await the unveiling of the line-up for the 13th edition, the festival will continue to foster its tradition to provide a platform for both artists from the heartland and international soil.

The Mahindra Blues Festival has become the carnival of traditional blues music, paying homage to the genre’s legend and paving the way for new voices to emerge and thrive through The Mahindra Blues Band Hunt. While the announcement of the much-awaited event is in the pipeline, the band-hunt event has become an integral part of the festival, echoing the ever-evolving and changing fabric of the genre and the world.

The ‘Polka Dot Parlour’ and ‘Soul Strat Saloon’ stages have taken the fans on the journey of some of the legends’ work, including the Grammy-winning legend Buddy Guy. Another attraction of the event is its concluding night, where the odyssey halts at its destination with an all-star jam that brings the house down, marking a beautiful end to the undying spirit of the festival.

Jay Shah, Vice President of Cultural Outreach at Mahindra Group, said, “Blues reminds us of the immortal spirit of resilience and unabashed love for expression. Mahindra Group, for years, has been a harbinger of significant cultural movements in the country that require perseverance and love. The resonance of blues led to a revolution of sorts in India, enlivening the genre in the country. The Mahindra Blues Festival has successfully brought people from all around the world together to witness the transcendental power of blues.”

VG Jairam, Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “Mahindra has led some of the important cultural dialogues in the country, and to partake as an entity in this historical movement is a pleasure. The 13th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival, like all its predecessors, will witness music’s most gifted talents under one sky to enthral the fans, an ordination of a sensory experience for both the performers and audience alike.”

From a marketing marvel, popularising Mahindra farm equipment in the USA, to resuscitating the spirit of blues, the provenance of the Mahindra Blues Festival has been unique. Since its inception in 2011, the festival has witnessed some of the most splendid acts by big-ticket international gigs like Ana Popovic, Taj Mahal, Nikki Hill, Shemakia Copeland, Jimmy Thackery, and other iconic acts. The impact of the festival has been seen through both social media channels, creating an online community of over 180,000 people and sell-out editions. It is a two-day sojourn, taking you through the gamut of emotions via the sonically and culturally rich sound of blues.

Fans of blues music can revel in the transcendental magic of blues on February 8 and 9 in 2025.