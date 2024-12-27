Breaking News
Manmohan Singh passes away Know all about his inspirational educational qualifications and academic career

Manmohan Singh passes away: Know all about his inspirational educational qualifications and academic career

Updated on: 27 December,2024 12:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. While he is known for his service to India in many government positions, his educational qualifications that led up to it are even more impressive and certainly an inspiration for many aspirants

Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on December 26 at the age of 92. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

India's former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS in Delhi on December 26 at the age of 92 leaving many Indians really sad but not without leaving the country in awe of his contributions. Singh was the country's PM from 2004 to 2014 across two terms after holding many positions in the Indian government over the years. 


While most people may known him for these very positions, which are themselves plenty, his educational qualifications are even more impressive and certainly inspiring for so many Indians not only today but also the future. 


Here is a timeline of his educational qualifications, according to the official pmindia.gov.in website: 


1. Dr Manmohan Singh completed his Matriculation examinations from Punjab University in 1948. 

2. After that, he studied at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, where he earned a First Class Honours degree in Economics in 1957. 

3. The former Prime Minister did not stop there and followed it up with a D. Phil in Economics from Nuffield College at Oxford University in 1962.

4. Over time, he not only boasted of strong educational qualifications but also an academic career that included him being the faculty at the Punjab University and even the Delhi School of Economics. 

5. Dr Manmohan Singh has also written a book, “India’s Export Trends and Prospects for Self-Sustained Growth”, which is an early critique of India’s inward-oriented trade policy.

 

