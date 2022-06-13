Breaking News
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Me time Fridays Heres what HR professionals and employees have to say about four day work week

Me-time Fridays? Here’s what HR professionals and employees have to say about four-day work week

Premium

Updated on: 14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

Top

With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process

Me-time Fridays? Here’s what HR professionals and employees have to say about four-day work week

The debate on four-day work week policy in India gained momentum with the Centre proposing new labour codes in 2021. Image for representation: iStock


“As a primary caregiver to my parents, I take care of them when I get an extra day off. I have also learnt to ride a bullet and started taking trips; something that I always wanted to do,” says Janani Narasimhan, customer success director at Beroe Inc, one of the earliest Indian companies to successfully implement the four-day work week policy, even before the provision gained attention in the country.

life and style culture news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK