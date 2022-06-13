Me-time Fridays? Here’s what HR professionals and employees have to say about four-day work week

With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process

The debate on four-day work week policy in India gained momentum with the Centre proposing new labour codes in 2021. Image for representation: iStock

“As a primary caregiver to my parents, I take care of them when I get an extra day off. I have also learnt to ride a bullet and started taking trips; something that I always wanted to do,” says Janani Narasimhan, customer success director at Beroe Inc, one of the earliest Indian companies to successfully implement the four-day work week policy, even before the provision gained attention in the country.