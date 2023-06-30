Books by kilo: This mega book fair in Mumbai is a paradise for bibliophiles

A warehouse filled with cartons of books from all around the world. At this book fair in Mumbai, you will have a huge collection to choose from, leaving you wanting more

Books available at this book fair are procured from the UK, the US and Australia. Photo Courtesy: Butterfly Books/BookByWeight

Hidden in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai is a paradise for all bibliophiles of the city. From best-selling novels to children’s books, this warehouse loaded with books, has it all. Butterfly Books/BooksByWeight is for those avid readers who look for economical options to buy books. Why, you ask? The books here are sold by weight.

Unlike most other bookstores in Mumbai where books are sold starting at Rs 100, this book fair sells books at an average cost of Rs 33 depending on the size. Madhavi Gupta, who co-founded Butterfly Books/BooksByWeight with her husband Ajay Gupta says, “Our aim is to make the purchase of books economical for all those who love to read.”