Modern maximalism: Experts help us decode the new home decor trend

Industry experts explain what modern maximalism is, trace its popularity, outline key characteristics, and share tips to help you adapt this eclectic design trend

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

“Maximalism is the art of far more--rich patterns, extremely vibrant hues, abundant art, and a genuine sense of amusement and strong movements," explains Tushar Mistry, principal architect and designer at Tushar Mistry Design Studio. He further adds, “Maximalism is becoming more popular because it enables the home to own the aura of attraction that exudes warmth.”



According to Mistry, one should experiment with more is less as a design concept to create such schemes with bold use of colours, patterns, and finishes in unpredictable ways. He shares, “Modern maximalism is adding more and more elements without making it look overwhelming or overbearing, the design should create a harmonious balance between its elements and patterns used wisely that should not look cluttered.”



Rise of modern maximalism

This design trend also allows people to channel themselves through their homes. “For contemporary and affluent clientele, products and collections with a hint of personal branding emanate great value. Maximalism emphasises using too many audio-visual clues or cues overall. Better is more. It honours opulence, vigour, ampleness, and excess. A maximalist artwork is jam-packed with vividly descriptive lines, eye-catching colour schemes, a variety of intricately designed patterns, and lavishly thought-out metaphors.”



It can be posed that modern maximalism emerged as a reaction to the declining popularity of minimalism in the art and design world. Mistry insists, “While the charm of maximalism lies in its almost unbridled freedom, it has been a part of the design world for centuries—how it has manifested in our homes has changed over time, of course, but the idea of showing off all of one's favourite things is by no means a new concept. Those who decorate in that style are like curators of their own space to style the way required.”



Key characteristics of maximalist home decor for your home

- Play with patterns of curtains, couches, walls, furniture, and the small assets you keep close to your place in more shades to highlight.

- Use vibrant colours either dark or vibrant which organise the room to look bright. Especially, the palette of different shades with décor items brings the trend on.

- Bold wallpapers may suit an auspicious set of decorations in the room or dining room. The low-rate pieces are artificially available in the market.

- Glossy or lacquered furniture pieces are unique at any time. It is a good add-up to home vibes.

- Important to add layers in spaces with the use of soft furnishings, arranging bookshelves

- Use of crystal chandeliers that adds grandeur.