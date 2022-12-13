Mumbai air pollution: Masks should be made mandatory in public places, say doctors

If the air quality reflects ‘poor’ on the index, it is advised to avoid outings. Schools should shut classroom windows and switch to homeschooling on days when pollution levels are high

Grey smog blanketed the skies of Mumbai past week, turning the sun faint and the lungs noxious. The city noted for its coastal weather and clean breeze is now beating Delhi’s infamous air pollution. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the primary pollutant PM2.5 was recorded at 308 in the city as compared to Delhi’s reading of 259, last Friday morning. “PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is currently 11.5 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value”, informed SAFAR’s website.

