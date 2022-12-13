Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Mumbai air pollution Masks should be made mandatory in public places say doctors

Mumbai air pollution: Masks should be made mandatory in public places, say doctors

Premium

Updated on: 13 December,2022 10:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

If the air quality reflects ‘poor’ on the index, it is advised to avoid outings. Schools should shut classroom windows and switch to homeschooling on days when pollution levels are high

Mumbai air pollution: Masks should be made mandatory in public places, say doctors

Representation pic


Grey smog blanketed the skies of Mumbai past week, turning the sun faint and the lungs noxious. The city noted for its coastal weather and clean breeze is now beating Delhi’s infamous air pollution. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the primary pollutant PM2.5 was recorded at 308 in the city as compared to Delhi’s reading of 259, last Friday morning. “PM2.5 concentration in Mumbai is currently 11.5 times the World Health Organisation (WHO) annual air quality guideline value”, informed SAFAR’s website.

life and style culture news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK