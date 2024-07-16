Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > MIDDAY EXPLAINS Whats driving the boom in Mumbais western suburb real estate

MIDDAY EXPLAINS: What’s driving the boom in Mumbai's western suburb real estate?

Premium

Updated on: 16 July,2024 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices

MIDDAY EXPLAINS: What’s driving the boom in Mumbai's western suburb real estate?

The shift in customer preferences for larger units has created a clear opportunity for developers. But how much does it translate for a common man is left to be seen. Pic/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai`s western suburbs rapidly emerge as a goldmine for real estate developers
  2. Key driver of this trend is the growing phenomenon of celebrity investments, opine experts
  3. Learn how celebrity investments are driving demand for properties in the western suburbs

Year after year, Mumbai reigns supreme in India’s real estate market. The first half of 2024 marked a milestone for Mumbai’s real estate, achieving the highest half-yearly sales volume since H1 2012 (with 47,259 units sold), when compared to other metro cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR and Pune, as reported by Knight Frank’s recent study, 'India Real Estate: Residential and Office Market.’

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

real estate Mumbai Real Estate culture news life and style Lifestyle news alia bhatt amitabh bachchan john abraham

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK