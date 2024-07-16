Celebrities are increasingly investing in residential properties, as evidenced by Alia Bhatt's production business purchasing a 2,497-square-foot flat in Bandra for Rs 38 crore and John Abraham acquiring a 5,000-square-foot villa in Khar for Rs 70 crore. Experts decode key real estate trends and their impact on property prices
The shift in customer preferences for larger units has created a clear opportunity for developers. But how much does it translate for a common man is left to be seen. Pic/iStock
Key Highlights
- Mumbai`s western suburbs rapidly emerge as a goldmine for real estate developers
- Key driver of this trend is the growing phenomenon of celebrity investments, opine experts
- Learn how celebrity investments are driving demand for properties in the western suburbs
Year after year, Mumbai reigns supreme in India’s real estate market. The first half of 2024 marked a milestone for Mumbai’s real estate, achieving the highest half-yearly sales volume since H1 2012 (with 47,259 units sold), when compared to other metro cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR and Pune, as reported by Knight Frank’s recent study, 'India Real Estate: Residential and Office Market.’