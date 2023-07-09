Mumbai slum champion is breaking barriers as a rising teen wrestler

Omprakash Pandey is not your average teenager. With several wins up his sleeve, Om is determined to take his technique further. Now associated with G20’s Y20 platform, this Mumbai slum champion is also the medium to empower young sports enthusiasts from Vikhroli Park Site

Omprakash Pandey is a national level wrestler from Mumbai who provides free training to young wrestling enthusiasts at Vikhroli Park Site. Image Courtesy: Omprakash Pandey

If the teenage years are meant to raise some hell, 17-year-old Omprakash Pandey is a befitting exemplum. A resident of Vikhroli in Mumbai, Om is smashing all barriers to emerge as a wrestler. What began as a dream of a fifth grader is now a movement to solidify his savage craft and empower the young sports enthusiasts from Vikhroli Park Site.