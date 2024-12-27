Dr Sahab would repeatedly tell me, ‘Aseem, I do not like to travel in this car (BMW), my car is this one (Maruti),’” Arun wrote, emphasising the leader’s deep connection to his middle-class roots

He further recounted how Dr. Singh would often gaze at the Maruti 800 parked in the Prime Minister’s residence as if affirming his identity as a common man dedicated to serving the public. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Listen to this article 'My car is the Maruti 800': Dr Manmohan Singh's former bodyguard Asim Arun pays tribute to former PM's middle-class roots x 00:00

As the nation grieves the loss of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a touching anecdote shared by his former bodyguard, Asim Arun, has brought into focus the simplicity of the late leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes, and Tribal Welfare in Uttar Pradesh and former bodyguard of Dr Singh, took to X to recall his time as the head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) Close Protection Team for Dr Singh between 2004 and 2007.

Asim Arun, who was a former IPS officer, took voluntary retirement in January 2022 to join politics. He successfully contested the 2022 UP Assembly election as a BJP candidate from the Kannauj seat.

In his post on X, Arun described how the Prime Minister, despite having access to a state-of-the-art BMW equipped with advanced security features, held a special fondness for his modest Maruti 800. “Dr Sahab would repeatedly tell me, ‘Aseem, I do not like to travel in this car (BMW), my car is this one (Maruti),’” Arun wrote, emphasising the leader’s deep connection to his middle-class roots.

He further recounted how Dr. Singh would often gaze at the Maruti 800 parked in the Prime Minister’s residence as if affirming his identity as a common man dedicated to serving the public.

"I would explain that Sir this car is not for your luxury, its security features are such that the SPG has taken it. But whenever the convoy passed in front of the Maruti, he would always look at it to his heart's content. As if repeating a resolution that I am a middle class person and it is my job to worry about the common man. He would say, the car worth crores belongs to the PM, my car is this Maruti," he added in his X post.

Arun’s tweet has struck a chord with many, highlighting the unassuming nature of the man who led India from 2004 to 2014, during a transformative period in the nation’s history.

Dr. Singh, renowned as the architect of India’s 1991 economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 after being admitted to AIIMS due to deteriorating health.

A towering figure in Indian politics and economics, his tenure as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister modernised India’s economy, opening it up to the global market and fostering growth.

As the country mourns his loss, Arun’s anecdote serves as a reminder of Dr Singh’s simplicity, intellect, and unwavering commitment to the common man, a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.