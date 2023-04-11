National Pet Day: Nutritional tips for your dogs and cats during summer

Diet modification to adapt to seasonal changes isn’t just for humans. Expert in animal nutrition outlines the changes experienced by our pets during the summer season and shares tips to fulfill nutritional requirements and cope with the scorching heat

Each year, April 11 is marked as National Pet Day. Image Courtesy: iStock

Whether it is due to increased temperatures, fluctuations in exercise patterns, or calorie intake, our appetite gets impacted during the summer season, and the same thing happens to our furry friends as well. “There is limited research available on variations in dog appetite based on the seasons. However, studies conducted by English and French researchers found that appetite decreases during summer,” says Dr Punith G, MVSc and animal nutrition, assistant product and techno-commercial manager at Drools Pet Food.