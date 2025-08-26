From Milkha Singh’s relentless spirit to Sachin Tendulkar’s unmatched innings, they are reminders that sport is not just about medals but about bravery, persistence and the will to keep going against all odds

With our Indian sportspersons reaching new heights and milestones every year, they need to be celebrated for every single one of their achievements.

The best thing you can do to honour them is not only watch them perform locally and internationally in stadiums and arenas, but also when they are being telecasted live on television.

When you are not doing that, listen to their stories and watch their adaptations on the screen at home.

Here are some powerful stories you can listen to and watch each, capturing the triumphs, tribulations and the determination of our sporting heroes.

From Milkha Singh’s relentless spirit to Sachin Tendulkar’s unmatched innings, they are reminders that sport is not just about medals but about bravery, persistence and the will to keep going against all odds.

Listen:

The Race of My Life

In his memoir, Milkha Singh chronicles the remarkable odyssey of a refugee who overcame the horrors of India’s Partition to emerge as one of the country’s most celebrated athletes. His indomitable spirit found discipline in the Army, which molded him into a newcomer sprinter to great acclaim, whose victories were breath-taking at the Asian and Commonwealth Games. This subsequently led to him being crowned with the name- “The Flying Sikh.” He also provides a telling glimpse of the agonising memory of finishing fourth in Rome, which remains his most eerie sporting memory. The audiobook is an indictment of resilience and determination to face any of life’s challenges and keep running.

Sachin: The Story of the World's Greatest Batsman

In this heartfelt memoir, Sachin Tendulkar recounts his incredible journey from a mischievous Mumbai schoolboy to the venerated “God of Cricket,” chronicling his remarkable 24-year international career filled with record-breaking feats, personal hardships and triumphs both on and off the field. With unflinching honesty he recounts his childhood days under coach Ramakant Achrekar, the demands of being a captain, doing the seemingly impossible in scoring his 100th international century and the emotional finale at the Wankhede Stadium. Interwoven with tales of family support, emotional resilience through failure, critical injuries and his unwavering love for the game, this audiobook tells all about the making of a humble legend.

Sunny Days: Sunil Gavaskar’s Own Story

Sunil Gavaskar’s memoir vividly captures the extraordinary beginnings of India’s renowned opening batsman- from a birth mishap (rescued by a sharp-eyed uncle), schoolboy cricket days and the ridicule of early critics. Modestly, he reminisces about launching into the cricket scene in 1971 at Port of Spain, making a new era for Indian cricket and continuing to lay the groundwork for thousands of first class runs and Test centuries made in the following years. Narrated with the same serene assurance that characterised his batting approach, the memoir captures the rising of an era.

Watch:

Chandu Champion

Murlikant Petkar (Kartik Aryan), a small-town boy with lofty aspirations, finds himself shaped by the discipline of the Army and the heartbreak of war, which leaves him severely injured. Refusing to succumb to his injuries, he finds a second opportunity in sports, competing for championships in wrestling, boxing and swimming before destiny bestows the title of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist upon him. Alongside him is Tiger Ali (Vijay Raaz), his gruff and big-hearted coach and Karnail Singh (Bhuvan Arora), his touch but kind comrade who are by his side to face the never-ending struggles. Through a combination of heartfelt drama, inspiration and tenacity, director Kabir Khan transforms Murlikant’s life into a rousing underdog saga.

Jersey

A washed-up cricketer, Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor) feels himself languishing on the sidelines of life when he is out of form, out of pace and out of hope until a simple birthday wish from his son, Kittu, sparks something inside him. Arjun pushes past age and expectations for one more chance at glory, both to prove himself and to gratify his kid’s ambition of donning the most coveted Indian jersey all while his cheerleader and unflappable wife Vidya (Mrunal Thakur) supports him. Guiding him through is Baali Sir (Pankaj Kapoor), who never loses faith in Arjun’s ability. More than just cricket, Jersey becomes a poignant father-son tale encased in resiliency, longing and emotional innings that make happiness feel like a well-scored century.

Dangal

Having been a passionate wrestler himself, Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan), who shelved his dreams, discovers the surprising potential of his daughters, Geeta (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita (Sanya Malhotra). Ignoring whispers of the village and machismo of the past, the two girls are put through brutal morning workouts, strict diets and unrelenting coaching sessions with the aim of shaping them into India’s first world-class female wrestlers. On the family’s journey to the Commonwealth Games mat, they navigate emotional strains and social rejection. When one of the sisters eventually wins gold, it is not just a medal, it’s a knockout blow to gender stereotypes.

