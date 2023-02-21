Neal Mohan for YouTube: Why top tech giants are hiring Indian-origin CEOs in the US?

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2023 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Neal Mohan has been appointed as the new CEO of YouTube. As he joins Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and the rest in a growing list of Indian-origin CEOs at global tech firms, industry insiders breakdown the trend of hiring Indian CEOs for American corporations

Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube being the latest addition to the list of executives of Indian origins heading American corporations.


Google, Adobe, Microsoft, and IBM are some of the major tech giants with CEOs of Indian origin. Joining the league in the latest tech industry announcement is Neal Mohan who is set to succeed Susan Wojcicki as the new CEO of the online video-sharing platform – YouTube. Currently placed as the chief product officer, Mohan has been associated with Google, the parent company of YouTube since 2008.

