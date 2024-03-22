The critically acclaimed DJ and music producer will be touring from September to October of this year, covering cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata

Walker will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project.

Listen to this article Norwegian DJ Alan Walker will be on his biggest-ever India tour with Sunburn in September - October x 00:00

Norwegian DJ Alan Walker has announced that he will be embarking on his largest ever tour to India later this year.

Produced by Sunburn and spanning across 10 cities, the critically acclaimed DJ and music producer will be touring from September to October of this year, covering cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, Pune, Shillong, Chennai and Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker will be touring in support of his WalkerWorld, the first installment of his most ambitious and ever-evolving project, a compilation that cut across genres as he beckoned audiences into an innovative and immersive chapter of his artistry. This initial release premiered in December 2023 and featured 10 tracks, including five new compositions, that transcended traditional sonic boundaries showcasing Alan Walker’s progression as an artist. The album opened with an inviting track, setting the stage for a diverse playlist.



Collaborations with artists like Daya in 'Heart Over Mind' and Steve Aoki in 'Spectre 2.0' highlight Walker’s signature dance-pop style. In contrast, 'Land of the Heroes' with Sophie Stray ventures into emotive electronic. The album culminated with 'Darkride', a solo track by Walker, ending on a cinematic note that leaves listeners eager for future additions. The project also marked a unique crossover into the virtual world, with the introduction of Alan Walker’s amusement park in Fortnite, aptly named after the album.

At just 26 years old, Walker has already made an indelible mark on the music industry. Boasting over 120 million followers across social platforms, 13 billion YouTube views, and 80 billion audio and video streams, his influence is undeniable. Walker burst onto the scene in late 2015 with 'Faded', a track that has since accumulated over 1.9 billion Spotify streams and 3.6 billion YouTube views. His success continued with hit singles and collaborations with renowned artists, leading to his critically acclaimed debut album 'Different World' and 'World of Walker'. With over 750 headlining shows, including Coachella and Tomorrowland, Walker’s journey is far from over, with WalkerWorld being his latest leap into uncharted artistic territories.

Alan Walker states, "I’m so excited to be back in India on my biggest tour ever and to share new music with everyone. Indian crowds always bring such amazing energy and I can’t wait to create some unforgettable moments together. "

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn states, "We are ecstatic to welcome Alan Walker back to India for this monumental tour. His previous performances with Sunburn have been nothing short of spectacular, and we are confident that this tour will surpass all fan expectations. Get ready for an unforgettable musical ride!"

Registrations are now live only for pre-sale customers on www.bookmyshow.com.