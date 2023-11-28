Nostalgia on the menu: Bandra bungalows serving history topped with flavour

Amidst the monumental redevelopment that is changing Mumbai’s landscape, a handful of Bandra bungalows have managed to retain the old-world charm. Up for indulgence are Bungalow 9, Taj Mahal Tea House and The Bagel Shop

Taj Mahal Tea House, Bandra West

Rewind to the 20th century: Bandra was a quaint village located approximately 15 kilometers north of Bombay. Initially settled by the Portuguese in the 16th century – who erected the first church and a fort; and previously inhabited by the native Koli people, this village existed on the outskirts of the city. It attracted civil servants seeking a peaceful retirement, residing in spacious bungalows and small houses.



Fast forward to the 21st century – Bandra has seamlessly integrated into the bustling city of Bombay, now known as Mumbai. It has transformed into one of the most sought-after residential areas for affluent Indians and well-to-do expatriates. The traditional landscape of Bandra is undergoing a significant shift, with low-rise structures making way for towering apartment blocks.



Amidst this monumental urbanisation, a few bungalows have managed to retain the charm of Bandra that once was. In this feature, we bring to the fore Bandra bungalows that have secured the essence of the bygone era. Not only have they retained the old-world charm of this suburban region but are also serving nostalgia along with the choicest of flavours and food.



Portuguese with a sprinkle of tea leaves: Taj Mahal Tea House

Nestled on St John Baptist Road, the Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House stands as an architectural marvel, embodying the essence of historic Bandra. Unlike other neighbouring bungalows obscured by overgrown gardens, this pristine white structure exudes heritage conservation at its finest. With an inviting façade adorned with chairs, it mirrors the meticulous preservation of its past.



Upon entering during the wee hours, a sunlit patio awaits you. In no time, it seamlessly transitions into a drawing room-like space adorned with colonial furniture and captivating patterned tiles. Every inch of the 3500 square feet area is a deliberate homage to heritage, featuring a rocking chair nestled in one corner and a chessboard in another.



As you settle in with a cup of the signature Irani mint tea, the details of the craft unfold—golden filigree patterns grace the walls, while white and indigo cutlery and coasters harmonise with the decor.



This 80-seater cafe transcends conventional tea houses, offering an extensive selection of 40 types of teas. French chef Gregory Bazire lends his expertise to curate a culinary experience that aptly complements the exotic tea offerings. The Taj Mahal Tea House elevates tea to an art form, featuring blends infused with spices and natural ingredients. From the fragrant Kashmiri Saffron tea to the regal Royal Jaipuri tea, the menu is a journey through the diverse world of teas.



The motifs and marble furniture within the outlet resonate with the splendour of the iconic monument from Agra – The Taj Mahal. The eatery’s commitment to a holistic experience is evident in its all-day tea-pairing menu, featuring delights such as Parsi Brun Maska with homemade jam, Arabic falafel chaat, and in-house baked muffins and biscuits. The culinary offerings extend beyond tea, with a comprehensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.



Gayatri Bajaj, Brand Executive for Red Label Tea at Unilever, emphasises the brand's role in both developing the tea market in the country and offering a curated experience and romance with tea at the Taj Mahal Tea House. “It's not just a tea destination; it's a celebration of history, culture and the enduring charm of Bandra.,” remarks Bajaj.



Bread for your head: The Bagel Shop

In the early months of 2006, Matan Schabracq and Anil Kably strolled past a dilapidated bungalow on Pali Mala Road. A glance into the garden area sparked Matan's curiosity, prompting him to share his thoughts with Anil. In a matter of days, they secured the lease for what would later become The Bagel Shop.

The initial concept was clear—to establish a breakfast spot specialising in bagels and bagel sandwiches. Now, a decade after the inception of that vision, The Bagel Shop stands as a testament to their journey.



Beyond merely running a business, Matan and Anil cultivated a community within The Bagel Shop—a multicultural space that extends its warm embrace even to our four-legged companions. Today, The Bagel Shop remains a cornerstone, bearing witness to the widely acknowledged transformation of Bandra and its diverse, cultural family.



Nestled within this small café are a variety of low-gluten-content bagels, complemented by an array of café staples such as coffee, shakes, pastas, salads and tea-time cakes. As the first café in Mumbai to introduce bagels and bagel sandwiches, it boasts signature creations like the renowned chorizo bagel sandwich, featuring sausages sourced directly from Anton in Goa Velha.



The Bagel Shop's evolution mirrors the organic transition from a local hangout to a space that warmly welcomes a community of young, creative minds seeking a recluse that resonates with their beliefs and convictions. Over the years, The Bagel Shop has not only become a culinary landmark but also a vibrant hub for the like-minded, embodying the spirit of Bandra's cultural diversity.



A delectable fusion of continents: Bungalow 9

Placed on St. John Baptist Road in Bandra, Mumbai, Bungalow 9 stands as a charming continental fusion restaurant and lounge, housed within a rustic bungalow. Its proximity to the recently revamped Bandra Born which replaced the Salt Water Cafe, makes it a remarkable spot in the culinary landscape. Tucked away from the main road, Bungalow 9 may go unnoticed initially, but the discovery of its courtyard and curated decor proves to be a pleasant surprise.



The place effortlessly blends vintage charm with chic sophistication, creating a carefree space that takes you away from the hustle and bustle of modern Mumbai. Stepping into this stylized yet relaxed space feels like a journey back in time when Mumbai was more spacious and laid-back. The ambiance offers a glimpse into the Bandra of yesteryears, adorned with beautiful Goan bungalows surrounded by gardens and fruit trees.



Despite its initial Italian vibe, a glance at the menu reveals a diverse array of culinary influences. From Dim Sums to Goat’s Cheese Mousse with Beet Carpaccio and Tunisian Chermoula Cottage Cheese, the offerings take you on a gastronomic trip around the world.



The surprise of the unexpected menu choices transforms into careful consideration as we opt for Grilled Portobello Mushroom with Goat’s Cheese Crostini as appetisers and slow-cooked BBQ pork spare ribs for the mains. The chef's recommendation leads us to savour a special slow-roasted lamb served with Prune Jus.

Bungalow 9 excels in pacing the dining experience, encouraging patrons to relish each moment without haste. The grilled mushrooms prove to be a perfect start, complementing the wines seamlessly. The slow-cooked BBQ pork spare ribs follow suit, impressing with their tenderness and flavourful juices, tempting one to almost lick the plate with the fork and knife. Bungalow 9 isn't just a restaurant, rather it's a captivating escape into a bygone era.