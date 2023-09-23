Originality over everything: Honestly, I don't want to change myself

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com amid his 'No Bullshit' tour, Baba Sehgal dives into his music, evolving nature of the industry, his love for food songs and unique lyrics

Baba Sehgal is currently on his first-ever club tour called the ‘No Bullshit’ Tour in India till September 30.

In a day and age when there are so many singers, how many of us love the simplicity of Baba Sehgal’s music? It makes us immediately share the video with our friends on social media. With recent internet hits such as ‘Bun Maska’, and ‘Chicken Fried Rice’ and ‘Rajma Chawal’ earlier, among others, Baba Sehgal can see and hear music in everything around him, but most importantly food.



It is a stark difference from the kind of music he made back in the day, but quite similar at the same time in more than one way. He shares, “I still do the same music. I don't want to change who I am. I am who I am. It is up to the audience to accept me. You can rectify and do different versions -- 2.0, 3.0 or 4.0 but the zing of the artist should remain the same, the presentation is different. I do what I do, and what I did 35 years ago, I still do now. It is just that the presentation and packaging has been changed.”



The popular Indian rapper is bringing this very version of himself on the ‘No Bullshit’ tour that he has embarked on from September 15 till September 30. While the first performance was at Fandom in Bengaluru, it will be followed by Xora in Hyderabad on September 22, Obello in Bhopal on September 23, Talk About it in Indore on September 24, and One8 Commune in Pune on September 30.



Interestingly, this is his first-ever club tour in more than 35 years, and as he has juggled with concerts, and individual club performances, the club tour experience is unique. He expresses, “I have always been a club guy." It’s more than that for him because it appeals to the DJ in him at all times. He shares, "The audience ranges from 500 to 1,000. The whole area is compact, and my music is also compact. The audience is very close. There is a distance at a concert and people are standing far away. At a club, a guy is standing next to you and may even offer you a drink, and that is while I am playing the song, and the cup is near me,” he shares.



Role of social media

One of the most important aspects of this has clearly been the use of social media and the 'Thanda Thanda Pani' fame singer acknowledges it. He shares, "There is a lot of awareness because of social media. There are so many things that you see, so many videos, you can easily tap and see what is happening in which country.”