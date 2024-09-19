Breaking News
‘It hurts to see Bappa in this state after immersion’: What happens after Ganesh Visarjan?

Updated on: 19 September,2024 09:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Bappa with Ganesh Visarjan on September 17 and 18. Although the festivities have come to an end, the lifecycle of all Ganesh idols has not. We speak to environmental organisations and volunteers to decode what happens after immersion, including insights on waste generated during the festival

People gathered at Girgaon Chowpatty for Ganesh Visarjan (Pic: Sayyed Sameer Abedi)

The 10-day long festival that was celebrated with grandeur and cultural fervour across Mumbai culminated with the Ganesh Visarjan on September 17, which carried onto September 18 for some idols. Mumbaikars bid an emotional farewell to Bappa, reminiscing memories of the past days and wishing for his soon return. While Anant Chaturdashi saw devotees throng beaches and immersion sites in large numbers, the next day saw only volunteers and BMC workers collect waste at these sites.

