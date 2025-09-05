The Punjabi musician will deliver an electrifying setlist, featuring major hits like ‘Khayaal’, ‘Wishes’, ‘Haseen’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Dil Mera’, ‘Dhundala’ and ‘Funk Song.

The San Francisco-based Punjabi lyrical powerhouse is known for his velvety croon, emotive vocals, and mesmerising rhythms. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

The performances will kick off in Ludhiana on October 4, continuing to Hyderabad on October 11, Mumbai’s Dome SVP Stadium on October 31, and culminating in New Delhi on November 2. The venues for Ludhiana, Hyderabad, and New Delhi will be announced shortly.

This Halloween season, Punjabi music sensation Talwiinder will embark on a four-city tour across India.

Talwiinder’s artistry, renowned for its energy and productions, promises a performance repertoire that resonates beyond the stage, invites fans across all ages. He will deliver an electrifying setlist, featuring major hits like ‘Khayaal’, ‘Wishes’, ‘Haseen’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Dil Mera’, ‘Dhundala’ and ‘Funk Song'. The performance will be enhanced with specially crafted immersive visuals, gothic aesthetics, haunting projections and theatrical lighting, transforming the venue into an otherworldly concert experience perfectly aligned with Halloween’s mysterious essence.

Attendees will be invited to celebrate individuality through elaborate masks and artistic body paint.

The performance, produced by Team Innovation in collaboration with WMS Entertainment, will see the night will feature professional costume contests recognising the most creative, terrifying and original ensembles.

Exclusive fan engagements will include intimate backstage meet-and-greet opportunities, photo booths with a life-size Talwiinder standee, limited-edition merchandise, skull-face painting stations and fanpit access.

Talwiinder shares, "Halloween has always been about creativity and self-expression. I can't wait to see everyone embrace their unique selves. This tour represents the freedom to be whoever you want to be, express yourself without limitations, and connect with others who share that passion for individuality. Let's make it an unforgettable night where we celebrate the beautiful misfits that we all are!"



Mohit Bijlani, co-founder, Team Innovation states, "This event will redefine Halloween concerts, transforming it into a celebration of creativity, community and connection."



Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based Punjabi lyrical powerhouse is known for his velvety croon, emotive vocals, and mesmerising rhythms. His tracks tell tales of desire and yearning, often cross-pollinating across genres like R&B, synth pop, drill, and lo-fi, though his voice fits just as easily in a Punjabi folk tune.

Tickets for the tour are available on BookMyShow starting at Rs 999.