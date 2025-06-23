Breaking News
Punjabi singer Shubh makes history, becomes second Indian artist after Diljit Dosanjh to feature on Billboard Canada cover

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The appearance coincides with the singer-rapper's highly anticipated debut North America tour later this year as it begins in August, months after releasing 10-track project ‘Sicario’

Shubh is set to kick off on August 22 at Oakland Arena. Photo Courtesy: File pic

India-born Brampton-based Punjabi artist Shubh has officially become the second Punjabi artist, following Diljit Dosanjh, to grace the solo cover of Billboard Canada, clearly showcasing the influence and representation of Punjabi music on the international stage.

It coincides with the singer-rapper's highly anticipated debut North America tour later this year. The tour kicks off on August 22 at Oakland Arena, followed by Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 23, and a significant performance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on September 5, a venue where legendary artists like Eminem have performed. The tour concludes on September 7 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. 


On the music front, earlier this year, Shubh unveiled ‘Sicario’, a diverse and ambitious 10-track project showcasing his artistic range which debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. The album which has garnered over 250 million streams across all platforms since release, transitions from hard-hitting tracks like ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Reckless’ to more melodic and pop-infused anthems such as ‘Aura’, ‘Bars’ and ‘Fell For You’.

By fusing Punjabi lyricism with contemporary hip-hop production, his second studio album presented a cohesive narrative showcasing the diversity of the global Punjabi music landscape not only in India but across the world. Following the success of ‘Sicario’, the singer released ‘Supreme’. It debuted on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 chart and catapulted to the number one position on Apple Music India and Apple Music Canada and number 3 spot on Spotify India within a month of release and is currently clocking in over 1 million streams per day on music streaming app.


While Punjabi music has always existed in India and celebrated in more ways than one, it has further taken off in the last few years, it has seen a steady rise after the likes of Honey Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa and Karan Aujla in the last few years. Today, the genre, which was once niche, is seeing an audience all over the world, including Canada, as the country is no stranger to the Punjabi community and its traditions over the decades that not only include its culture but also music.

diljit dosanjh Karan Aujla punjab canada Lifestyle news Music

