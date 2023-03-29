Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Ram Navami 2023 Famous Lord Ram temples every devotee should visit

Ram Navami 2023: Famous Lord Ram temples every devotee should visit

Updated on: 29 March,2023 06:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana, this temple is one of the most famous Rama temples in India. The temple is believed to have been built in the 17th century by a devotee named Kancherla Gopanna, popularly known as Bhakta Ramadas

Ram Navami 2023: Famous Lord Ram temples every devotee should visit

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most admired deities in Hinduism. Amid this festive aura, here are some famous Lord Rama temples that devotees can visit.


Sri Rama Temple, Bhadrachalam: Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana, this temple is one of the most famous Rama temples in India. The temple is believed to have been built in the 17th century by a devotee named Kancherla Gopanna, popularly known as Bhakta Ramadas.



Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya: This temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The temple has been a topic of controversy for many years and has undergone several renovations and reconstructions.


Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram: This temple is located on the island of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and is believed to have been built in the 12th century. The temple has one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (sacred lingams) of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage site for both Shaivites and Vaishnavites.
Ram Mandir, Orchha - Located in the historical town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and was built in the 16th century by the Bundela Rajput kings.

Ramnagar Fort and Ramnagar Temple, Varanasi: Located on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and is part of the Ramnagar Fort complex. The temple is believed to have been built in the 18th century by the Kashi Naresh (ruler of Kashi).

 

Do you practice ecotourism?
ramayan culture news india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK