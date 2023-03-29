Ram Navami 2023: Famous Lord Ram temples every devotee should visit

Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana, this temple is one of the most famous Rama temples in India. The temple is believed to have been built in the 17th century by a devotee named Kancherla Gopanna, popularly known as Bhakta Ramadas

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, one of the most admired deities in Hinduism. Amid this festive aura, here are some famous Lord Rama temples that devotees can visit.

Sri Rama Temple, Bhadrachalam: Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana, this temple is one of the most famous Rama temples in India. The temple is believed to have been built in the 17th century by a devotee named Kancherla Gopanna, popularly known as Bhakta Ramadas.

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya: This temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. The temple has been a topic of controversy for many years and has undergone several renovations and reconstructions.

Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram: This temple is located on the island of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and is believed to have been built in the 12th century. The temple has one of the 12 Jyotirlingas (sacred lingams) of Lord Shiva and is an important pilgrimage site for both Shaivites and Vaishnavites.

Ram Mandir, Orchha - Located in the historical town of Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and was built in the 16th century by the Bundela Rajput kings.

Ramnagar Fort and Ramnagar Temple, Varanasi: Located on the banks of the Ganges River in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, this temple is dedicated to Lord Rama and is part of the Ramnagar Fort complex. The temple is believed to have been built in the 18th century by the Kashi Naresh (ruler of Kashi).