‘Read books on indigenous tribes of Mumbai to know the city better,’ says Hallu Hallu co-founder Aslam Saiyad

Updated on: 16 July,2022 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sarasvati T | sarasvati.nagesh@mid-day.com

'Shelf Life' is a fortnightly series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. This week we look at what Aslam Saiyad, photographer and co-founder of ‘Hallu Hallu’ city walks, reads and how reading has enhanced his knowledge about the city’s landscapes and indigenous communities

Anthropology, sociology and environment are Aslam Saiyad's major areas of interests. Image credit: Manjit Thakur


“I am not a great reader, but I do take a lot of references from books and places I visit. These observations inspire me to find books, which can be more information about the culture, language and food of the communities residing in that specific location,” says Aslam Saiyad aka ‘Bombay ka shana’, a photographer, documentary filmmaker and co-founder of the ‘Hallu Hallu’ heritage walks in Mumbai.

