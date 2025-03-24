Apart from the two films, ‘I’m Nevanka’ was selected as the critics pick at the festival, which showcased over 120 films across three days in Mumbai and Hyderabad

The festival introduced its much-anticipated Competition Segment, a platform designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent and artistry in filmmaking. Photo Courtesy: Red Lorry FIlm Festival

Listen to this article Red Lorry Festival 2025: ‘Paul and Paulette Take a Bath’ and ‘Souleymane's Story’ win the inaugural competition segment x 00:00

During its three days of celebrating films in Mumbai and Hyderabad, Red Lorry Film Festival 2025 announced the winners of its first-ever Competition Segment. The winners are ‘Paul and Paulette Take A Bath’ in the Fresh Frames category, and ‘Souleymane's Story’ received the honours of the Frontrunner title.



After a successful debut last year, Red Lorry Film Festival 2025, Indian international film festival curated by BookMyShow saw many cinephiles across Mumbai and Hyderabad. The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival by BookAChange, a BookMyShow Foundation, saw a lot of people attend it over three days in the two cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the festival introduced its much-anticipated Competition Segment, a platform designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent and artistry in filmmaking inviting submissions from all over. The jury included Vikramaditya Motwane, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Atul Sabharwal, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli and Prachee Shah Paandya, along with honorary juror Ashish Hemrajani, and film critic Kaveree Bamzai unanimously decided and unveil the winners.

Speaking about his win, Jethro Massey, director of Paul and Paulette Take A Bath said, “What a joy to receive this award! Thank you to Red Lorry Film Festival for including ‘Paul and Paulette Take A Bath’ amongst such a marvellous selection of films and to the jury for this wonderful honour. I cannot wait to share the misadventures of Paul & Paulette with audiences in India and very much hope this recognition will encourage people to come and see the film! I’d like to thank our incredible cast and crew for their time, talent and passion in helping me get my first feature film made. Not only will this award be a great help in getting my next film rolling, it is also a great reminder that cinema truly is an international language that can cross all boundaries.”

Burno and Boris, director and producer of 'Souleymane’s Story' said, “Thank you very much to Red Lorry Film Festival for awarding us this prize. We are very honoured by this distinction, coming from a major festival in Asia. Knowing that Souleymane's life resonated with the audience and the jury gives us a lot of energy to continue telling stories that are full of meaning and emotion.”

‘I’m Nevanka’ was selected as the Critics pick unanimously decided by Mayank Shekhar, Ramnath Goenka award winner and entertainment head at Mid-Day, Anna M.M. Vetticad, award winning journalist, film critic and author and Alaka Sahani, national film award winner and associate editor at The Indian Express.

This year Red Lorry Film Festival brought an exciting mix of captivating stories to both Mumbai and Hyderabad, which was called, 'Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse' -- both showcasing over 120 titles with diverse stories across languages, genres and cultures.