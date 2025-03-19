BookAChange that has launched ‘Be a Lil’ Extra’, an initiative to raise funds through the 2025 edition of the festival to provide health insurance to over 500 junior artistes from the Indian film industry. The group health insurance coverage is Rs 1,00,000 per person

Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, returns for its second edition on March 21 - March 23. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article Red Lorry Film Festival 2025: BookAChange to raise funds to provide health insurance to over 500 junior artistes x 00:00

The highly-anticipated Red Lorry Film Festival, curated by BookMyShow, returns for its second edition on March 21 - March 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brought to audiences by BookAChange, by BookMyShow Foundation, this year’s festival isn’t just about world-class cinema, it also aims to be about making a tangible difference.

It starts with the initiative by BookAChange that has launched ‘Be a Lil’ Extra’, an initiative to raise funds through the 2025 edition of the festival to provide health insurance to over 500 junior artistes from the Indian film industry. The group health insurance coverage is Rs 1,00,000 per person from a leading digital-first direct-to-consumer insurance company.

Recognising their invaluable contributions, it has partnered with the Producers Guild of India to identify and reach these deserving beneficiaries.

Further bringing the cause to life, BookAChange will introduce an interactive jigsaw puzzle-themed installation at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Audiences will be invited to interact with the installation, add the missing pieces and complete the puzzle, symbolising the collective effort needed to uplift the junior artiste community. Through this experience, visitors will be encouraged to donate towards the cause, reinforcing the festival’s vision of using cinema as a tool for positive change.

Farzana Cama Balpande, head - BookAChange, said, "BookAChange believes in using the arts to uplift and empower communities and ‘Be a Lil’ Extra’ is a natural extension of that vision. Junior artistes are the unsung heroes of our films, shaping the cinematic magic we love. Through this initiative, we are taking a step towards ensuring their well-being, so they can continue bringing stories to life with the dignity and security they deserve.”

BookAChange jumpstarts the morning of Red Lorry Film Festival with a special screening of 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' for over 130 young beneficiaries to experience the magic of cinema on the big screen. The beneficiaries aged between 18-40 years come from marginalised backgrounds, including orphans, semi-orphans as well as waste recyclers and their families. ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’ is a beloved cult classic that goes beyond entertainment as the film carries powerful lessons on resilience, ambition and personal growth - values that deeply resonate with these young beneficiaries. For many of them, this marks their first experience of watching a film in a premium cinema hall, offering an immersive, aspirational and holistic learning experience that aligns with BookAChange’s mission of leveraging performing arts to inspire and empower.

Ashish Saksena, festival director - Red Lorry Film Festival and COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "Red Lorry Film Festival is more than just a celebration of cinema; it is a platform where storytelling meets purpose. As we bring incredible films to Indian audiences, we are also championing the cause of junior artistes with BookAChange, who are integral to the industry but often remain in the shadows. This festival is a tribute to them, ensuring that while we enjoy cinema, we also contribute to the well-being of those who make it possible.”

As Red Lorry Film Festival gets underway this weekend, the festival opens with Tim Fehlbaum’s gripping drama ‘September 5’ from Paramount Pictures, a film nominated for ‘Best Original Screenplay’ at this year’s Academy Awards. The festival will also showcase a mix of award-winning contemporary films such as ‘Anora’ and ‘The Last Showgirl’, alongside timeless classics like ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Karz’ and ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’.

With over 120 films spanning genres, languages and cultures, the festival is curating a diverse and thought-provoking cinematic experience for Indian audiences. While it happens in Mumbai, it will also be taking place in Hyderabad.