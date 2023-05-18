Breaking News
Rise of intimate weddings in India: Why are new-age couples opting for it?

Premium

Updated on: 18 May,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, we have seen many couples tread down the path of intimate weddings. Most new age couples today are opting for the same and ditching the glorious big fat Indian weddings. If you too are considering doing the same, we have attempted to further clarify this new concept for you

Rise of intimate weddings in India: Why are new-age couples opting for it?

Intimate weddings are those where there are fewer guests involving close family relatives and friends. Besides the restricted guest list, such weddings also have simpler, more minimalist themes and decor. Photo Courtesy: iStock


With smaller guest lists, more quality time with close relatives and friends, a lesser number of ceremonies, a chill vibe, and no extra taam jhaam, intimate weddings are the newest cool in town. Do we have the pandemic, rise in financial awareness, and celebs to thank? Yes, we do!

